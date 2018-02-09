Hamptons Kids Events This Week: February 9–14, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these Hamptons kids events and activities this weekend, February 9–14, 2018.
Visit our online events calendar to find more things to do for adults and kids at Events.DansPapers.com.
WE ARE ALL STARDUST
Astronomy Night at the Museum
When: February 9, 6 p.m.
Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Montauk Observatory astronomers will set up their telescopes and give guided tours of the heavens. The first half-hour will consist of a brief lecture about stargazing, star-hopping and general tips for observing. Then it’s out into the field for a look at the wonders of the night sky.
Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org
EARLY BIRD
Beginner Birding—Winter Water Birds
When: February 10, 10 a.m.
Where: Mecox Bay, Bridgehampton (register for specifics)
What: SoFo’s Crystal Oakes tours the area around Mecox Bay helping participants ages 6 and over learn the basic differences between the various water birds.
Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org
OH MY
Animal Encounter!
When: February 10, 10–10:45 a.m.
Where: Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue
What: A Honduran Curly-haired Tarantula, Bearded Dragon, Great Horned Owl and fuzzy chinchilla all hope to have the pleasure of meeting you so you can learn all about them! Learn what they eat, their defense mechanisms and where they are native. Children must be accompanied by an adult, $5 per person.
Contact: 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
FIRST COMES LOVE
Watercolor Valentine’s Day Cards
When: February 11, 3–4:30 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Craft and create with your peers! Make a special someone a Valentine’s Day card.
Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
A CLASSIC
Childsplay Presents “Go Dog Go”
When: February 14, 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
What: The cast of this preschool favorite has gone to the dogs—with cars, hats, audience participation and even a wild game of ball as this hilarious visual spectacle and musical romp manages to sneak in some important lessons about life between innings!
Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
