Hamptons Kids Events This Week: February 9–14, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these Hamptons kids events and activities this weekend, February 9–14, 2018.

WE ARE ALL STARDUST

Astronomy Night at the Museum

When: February 9, 6 p.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Montauk Observatory astronomers will set up their telescopes and give guided tours of the heavens. The first half-hour will consist of a brief lecture about stargazing, star-hopping and general tips for observing. Then it’s out into the field for a look at the wonders of the night sky.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

EARLY BIRD

Beginner Birding—Winter Water Birds

When: February 10, 10 a.m.

Where: Mecox Bay, Bridgehampton (register for specifics)

What: SoFo’s Crystal Oakes tours the area around Mecox Bay helping participants ages 6 and over learn the basic differences between the various water birds.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

OH MY

Animal Encounter!

When: February 10, 10–10:45 a.m.

Where: Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue

What: A Honduran Curly-haired Tarantula, Bearded Dragon, Great Horned Owl and fuzzy chinchilla all hope to have the pleasure of meeting you so you can learn all about them! Learn what they eat, their defense mechanisms and where they are native. Children must be accompanied by an adult, $5 per person.

Contact: 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org



FIRST COMES LOVE

Watercolor Valentine’s Day Cards

When: February 11, 3–4:30 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Craft and create with your peers! Make a special someone a Valentine’s Day card.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

A CLASSIC

Childsplay Presents “Go Dog Go”

When: February 14, 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: The cast of this preschool favorite has gone to the dogs—with cars, hats, audience participation and even a wild game of ball as this hilarious visual spectacle and musical romp manages to sneak in some important lessons about life between innings!

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

