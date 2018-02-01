Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: February 2–3, 2018

by What to Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these Hamptons kids events and activities this weekend, February 2–3, 2018.

Visit our online events calendar to find more things to do for adults and kids at Events.DansPapers.com.

NOT IN KANSAS

The Wizard of Oz Jr.

When: February 2, 7 p.m.; February 8, 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton

What: WHBPAC Young Ensemble students are “Off to see the Wizard” in this production featuring all of our favorite songs and moments from the beloved movie, performed by more than 30 local students.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

ART

Teen Open Studio

When: February 3, 10 a.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: With guidance from Pamela Collins, students ages 11-18 develop observation and mixed media techniques inspired by works on view in the Museum’s galleries.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

AGAIN!?

Octopus Escapes Again! Storytime and Activity

When: February 3, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Join Ashley as she reads the book Octopus Escapes Again! by Laurie Ellen Angus and discover how these clever cephalopods are able to escape predators as well as being effortless fishermen. Afterords, perform experiments and make an octopus craft of our own to take home!

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org