Hamptons + North Fork Weekend Event Highlights: February 2–3, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, February 2–3, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
ON YOUR MARKS
YMCA Sweetheart Swim-a-Thon
When: February 2, 6 a.m.–noon
Where: YMCA East Hampton RECenter, 2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton
What: Annual event to raise money for continued aquatic instruction and drowning prevention programming for the 1,300+ youth the YMCA serves in its “School-to-Swim” and Summer Camp. Whether your sweetheart is your best friend or significant other, your combined swim distance and donations can earn you prizes including a dinner for two.
Contact: 631-329-6884, ymcali.org
GET YOUR MIND SET
All Those Years Ago: George Harrison’s 75th Birthday Tribute
When: February 2, 8 p.m.
Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue
What: Remember the incredible life and music history of master musician and lead Beatles guitarist George Harrison with this live birthday concert.
Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
WORK WOOD
Intro to Country Woodworking
When: February 3, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: Join North Fork woodworker Tom Barry for this three-hour exploration of pre-18th century country woodworking. Use the tools and techniques of early settlers to make to make furniture, tools and kitchenware from fresh-cut greenwood.
Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com
HAR HAR HAR
The Stowaways: An Evening of Improv Comedy
When: February 3, 8 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
What: The Stowaways’ ridiculous, improv comedy is simultaneously smart, silly, and surprising! You won’t know what’s coming next because it’s a surprise even to them! The only guarantee is an evening full of laughs.
Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org