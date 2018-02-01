Hamptons and North Fork Event Highlights: January 2–3, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, January 2–3, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

ON YOUR MARKS

YMCA Sweetheart Swim-a-Thon

When: February 2, 6 a.m.–noon

Where: YMCA East Hampton RECenter, 2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton

What: Annual event to raise money for continued aquatic instruction and drowning prevention programming for the 1,300+ youth the YMCA serves in its “School-to-Swim” and Summer Camp. Whether your sweetheart is your best friend or significant other, your combined swim distance and donations can earn you prizes including a dinner for two.

Contact: 631-329-6884, ymcali.org

GET YOUR MIND SET

All Those Years Ago: George Harrison’s 75th Birthday Tribute

When: February 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

What: Remember the incredible life and music history of master musician and lead Beatles guitarist George Harrison with this live birthday concert.

Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

WORK WOOD

Intro to Country Woodworking

When: February 3, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: Join North Fork woodworker Tom Barry for this three-hour exploration of pre-18th century country woodworking. Use the tools and techniques of early settlers to make to make furniture, tools and kitchenware from fresh-cut greenwood.

Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

HAR HAR HAR

The Stowaways: An Evening of Improv Comedy

When: February 3, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: The Stowaways’ ridiculous, improv comedy is simultaneously smart, silly, and surprising! You won’t know what’s coming next because it’s a surprise even to them! The only guarantee is an evening full of laughs.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org