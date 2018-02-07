Hamptons + North Fork Valentine’s Day Dining Specials

by Dining Features

Hamptons regular Gael Greene once said, “Great food is like great sex. The more you have the more you want.” This Valentine’s Day there’s plenty of great food—and great specials—to be had on the East End. The rest is up to you. And don’t forget to make reservations early!

Almond Bar and Restaurant will serve a special four-course pomegranate-themed menu in honor of Valentine’s Day. The menu will run on Saturday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 14, in addition to the regular à la carte menu. The special menu includes courses of seasonal dishes featuring pomegranate and costs $75 per person. 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Make your evening truly memorable and romantic with an epicurean experience at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor where you and your beau can enjoy a special, decadent three-course Valentine’s menu for only $50 per person—available on February 11 and 14. Be sure to make a reservation. 31 W. Water Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-2101, baronscove.com

Chef Marco Pellegrini has created a five-course prix fixe menu full of love for Valentine’s Day at Caci North Fork. A wine pairing is also available. 56125 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-4383, cacinorthfork.com

Duck Walk Vineyards North is preparing a special menu just for you and that special someone on Saturday, February 17 at 7 p.m. Executive Chef Chris Richards of East End Events Catering and CJ’s American Grill will prepare the sumptuous, five-course wine-pairing dinner. $175 per couple. Reservations are required. 44535 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-3500, duckwalk.com

Love ramen and Kobe beef? First and South does, too. And they’re collaborating for a ramen and Kobe beef pop-up on Valentine’s Day. 100 South Street, Greenport. 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

Casanova supposedly ate 50 oysters every morning to increase his libido. So what better subject for The Halyard’s Chef Galen Zamarra’s first Chef’s Table on Saturday, February 10 at noon? Learn how to shuck and prepare the tasty bivalves during this three-hour demo and tasting. Then, on Valentine’s Day, stop back for a three-course prix fixe lunch for $28 and/or the later, four-course prix fixe dinner for $65. 58775 Route 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Visit the Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport this Valentine’s Day, the most romantic restaurant on the North Fork, as voted for by OpenTable diners. The à la carte menu of romantic specials includes a complimentary glass of Sparkling Pointe Brut. Stay the night in one of the Inn’s boutique rooms and receive a $100 dining credit. 400 South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport. 631-722-2900, jedediahhawkinsinn.com

Sag Harbor’s new hot spot—Lulu Kitchen & Bar—is serving a special three-course prix fixe menu for $65 or a four-course prix fixe menu for $85 on Valentine’s Day. 126 Main Street. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Michelangelo of Mattituck has great Italian cuisine and a beautiful atmosphere. And on Valentine’s Day it’s offering up a three-course prix fixe menu. If Valentine’s Day isn’t really your thing, every Thursday at Michelangelo is Date Night and $65 buys you two entrées and a bottle of wine. 10095 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4100

Pierre’s in Bridgehampton has a very French $80 prix fixe. Be sure to bring your French to English phrase book or you might end up with caille farcie façon demi-deuil when you really wanted côtelettes d’agneau aux herbes de Provence. To end your night in style, note that Pierre’s Upstairs private lounge is open for all lovers. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Inn and Sea Water Spa has a 5-course, $95 pre-fixe on offer with an additional $45 wine pairing. 631-668-1771, scarpettarestaurants.com

If you can’t get enough of your love you’re in luck. The Barry White Valentine Tribute is coming to the Suffolk Theater Saturday, February 10. The dance floor will be open when Jourdan Carroll, aka Big Daddy Boo Bear, belts out all of White’s hits. Enjoy all that love over a fine dinner by the new house chef, Noah Schwartz of noah’s in Greenport. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

On Friday, February 9 Jean George at Topping Rose House will team up with Wölffer Estate Vineyards to bring a dinner experience by two of the most established names in the Hamptons. Winemaker Roman Roth will present five of his most popular wines to pair alongside chef Drew Hiatt’s tasting menu. Driving home after five glasses of wine is highly discouraged so they’ve included a hotel room in the package. The Valentine’s Day menu will be offered all week. 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Show that your love will last forever at the oldest hotel and restaurant on the North Fork. Tweed’s Restaurant and Buffalo Bar is now restored to its original charm, featuring Victorian chandeliers, stained glass, the original stamped tin ceiling, a beautifully mantled oak fireplace and a trophy head of the last bison hunted by Teddy Roosevelt in the Dakota Badlands. 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurant.com

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. is hosting a For the Love of Beer (and Oysters) Valentine’s Day event in their Peconic location on Sunday, February 11 from 2–6 p.m. Join the local brewery for handcrafted beer, Little Creek Oysters, chocolate pairings with NuNu’s of Brooklyn and a live fireside performance by Second Hands. Bedell Cellar wines and newly released brews on tap will be available, and the restaurant is open for all to enjoy. 42155 Main Road, Peconic, 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

1770 House Restaurant & Inn celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Chef Michael Rozzi signature tasting menu—a four-course prix fixe dinner for $85 per person from 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday February 14. Rozzi, who likes his tasting menus to “build like a crescendo,” starts with small bites and lighter flavors that gradually grow into big, full flavors and multi-layer dishes. Rozzi’s menus may be enjoyed with wines from The 1770 House’s 250-bottle Wine Spectator award-winning list, which is overseen by Wine Director Michael Cohen. For those who like a Champagne toast, The 1770 House is one of the few restaurants to serve NV Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve. There are 19 Champagne and sparkling wine selections; NV Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve and Rosé by the half bottle; and bottles from France, Italy, Spain, New Mexico, California and the North Fork. But wait, there’s more! The 1770 House is offering already discounted winter rates for new bookings for an additional 20%. 143 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1770, 1770house.com