HIFF to Screen 2018 Oscars-Nominated Short Films at Bay Street Theater

by Film & TV

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) continues its Now Showing series of movie screenings at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor with a rare treat, a chance to watch all of the 2018 Oscar-nominated short films before the 90th Annual Academy Awards, which will air on​ Sunday, March 4. There will be two opportunities to catch this double feature event, both on February 24.

The Now Showing series usually features first run, independent, world and acclaimed art house cinema currently in theaters but not showing anywhere on the East End other than these special HIFF screenings at Guild Hall and Bay Street Theater. This time HIFF, with the help of Shorts HD, is screening a dozen featurettes for one epic night of high-quality binging. Watch the compilation trailer here.

Watch the Oscar-nominated shorts at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor (1 Bay Street) this Saturday, February 24. The first program of the night starts at noon with the animated films, and then the live-action films at 1:30 p.m. The second program starts at 5 p.m. with animation, followed by live-action at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for either the animated or live-action Shorts, or $25 for a double feature. The full list of films can be seen below.

Animated Shorts (Rated PG, 83 minutes total):

DEAR BASKETBALL Directed by Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

NEGATIVE SPACE Directed by Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

LOU Directed by Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

REVOLTING RHYMES Directed by Jan Lachauer and Jakob Schuh

GARDEN PARTY Directed by Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

LOST PROPERTY OFFICE Directed by Daniel Agdag

WEEDS Directed by Kevin Hudson

ACHOO Directed by Lucas Boutrot and Élise Carret

Live-Action Shorts (Rated R, 99 minutes total):

DEKALB ELEMENTARY Directed by Reed Van Dyk

THE SILENT CHILD Directed by Chris Overton and Rachel Senton

MY NEPHEW EMMETT Directed by Kevin Wilson Jr.

THE ELEVEN O’ CLOCK Directed by Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

WATU WOTE (ALL OF US) Directed by Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

To buy tickets or find out more about the short films being shown, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.