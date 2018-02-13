HIFF’s Now Showing Series to Screen ‘The Insult’ at Bay Street Theater

by Film & TV

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) continues its Now Showing series of movie screenings at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor with The Insult this Sunday, February 18 at 1 p.m.

Now Showing features first run, acclaimed art house, independent and world cinema currently in theaters, but not showing anywhere on the East End other than these special screenings at Guild Hall and Bay Street Theater.

The Insult, L’Insulte in its original Arabic, is director Ziad Doueiri’s fourth film to date, and is set in modern-day Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. It tells the story of an insignificant dispute about a leaky pipe blown out of proportion by sociocultural differences. The two men involved, a Lebanese Christian named Toni (Adel Karam) and a Palestinian refugee named Yasser (Kamel El Basha), take their disagreement to court as the media coverage of the trial threatens to divide the country in two. Toni and Yasser are forced to consider the cost of their actions as new revelations of past traumas complicate their perception of one another and their own ideologies. (See trailer below.)

The Insult earned an exceptional 90% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score sitting at an equally high 89%. Roger Ebert gave the film four starts and called it, “a terrific accomplishment on every front,” and the Academy Awards have nominated it for Best Foreign Language Film of 2018. This movie is Rated R for language, spoken in Arabic with English subtitles, and some violent images.

Watch The Insult at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor (1 Bay Street) this Sunday, February 18 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for HIFF members.

To buy tickets and find more info, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.