Jennifer Lopez RomCom ‘Second Act’ Hits Theaters November 21

Water Mill resident Jennifer Lopez‘s new romantic comedy, Second Act, is set for a November 21 release, just in time for Thanksgiving, according to Variety.com.
Sharing themes with previous Lopez romcom Maid in Manhattan or Mike Nichols’ Working Girl, the film centers on Maya (Lopez), a big box store worker who reinvents herself by showing the people and businesses of Madison Avenue—home to some of the finest shops in the world—that “street smarts are as valuable as a college degree. Going from Value Shop, a Walmart-type store—blue vest and all—to the big leagues in Manhattan, Maya will surely find, or rekindle, or save love along the way.
The moral: Don’t go to college, kids.
From STXfilms, the movie also stars Lopez’s pal Leah Remini (Scientology and the Aftermath, King of Queens), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Treat Williams (Everwood, Attack of the 50 Foot Teenager) and Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes, This Is Us) as Maya’s longtime boyfriend Trey. Peter Segal of 50 First Dates and Get Smart directs.
Lopez kept fans in the loop while shooting Second Act with a few on-set Instagram posts, showing her as both a Value Shop employee and a Madison Avenue bigwig. The production was also documented in various videos showing Lopez and her costars, frequently Hudgens, acting out scenes in New York City—one of which was actually shot by producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas one year to the day before the newly announced release date (see above).
Filming began on October 23, 2017 and concluded on December 15.