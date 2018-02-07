Jim Dreeben Reveals the Tastiest Desserts on the East End

by Hampton Eats

When it comes to dining, Jim Dreeben, former owner of Peconic Paddler in Riverhead and current foodie, knows where it’s at. So we asked him for some sweet suggestions for indulging desserts around the East End.

Dreeben’s a sucker for sweets, such as dessert after a delicious meal at a nice restaurant. One of his favorite desserts is a hot fudge sundae at Rumba in Hampton Bays; it is to-die-for, and big enough to share. It’s made with homemade Belgian fudge and comes with a side of extra sauce. (rumbahamptonbays.com)

The baklava at Hellenic Snack Bar in East Marion is the best he’s ever eaten. Dreeben recommends asking George for a side of sauce. Wash it down with Hellenic’s signature frothy lemonade or Greek coffee. Other Hellenic delicious desserts include gluten–free ravani and lemon squares. (thehellenic.com)

Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue offers chocolate mousse for dessert. It’s so unbelievably good that you might order two of them. It may even be included in the annual prix fixe deal if you go during Restaurant Week. (stonecreekinn.com)

Sarikopa by the traffic circle (soon to be an oval), on Riverleigh Avenue, outside of Riverhead, bakes its own Morning Glory Muffins every day. They are best eaten as dessert after a healthful, organic lunch or omelet, or with tea. They have 53 teas to choose from. (sarikopa.com)

Sip’n Soda in Southampton makes the best and biggest banana split with three scoops of ice cream, wet walnuts or butterscotch topping and a cherry. It’s Dreeben’s chosen dessert after a turkey burger. (sipnsoda.com)

Apple crumb cake at Wisla Deli in Riverhead is a must-have dessert after a lunch of sauerkraut, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. (It’s a Polish deli.) This cake and other fresh pastries are on a shelf behind the counter. They custom–cut it by the square inch and charge by the pound. (facebook.com/Polish.Wisla.Deli)

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe in Riverhead makes only desserts, dozens of different ones. Dreeben’s favorite: Hot Fudge Peconic River Swamp Sundae with the works, including brownies. (snowflakeicecream.com)

Papa Nick’s (or Star Confectionery) on the corner of East Main Street and Roanoke Avenue in downtown Riverhead has coconut and rum raisin ice cream, and other great flavors. You can order any flavor in a Sundae or a shake. Dreeben orders his favorite after a delicious BLT on whole-wheat toast with a pickle. They also serve chocolate chip pancakes… (facebook.com/starconfectionary)

Blue Duck Bakery has a few locations. Dreeben goes to the Riverhead branch for fresh-baked cookies, which he takes home and tops off with Baskin-Robbins Peanut Butter ’n Chocolate or French vanilla ice cream from Dunkin’ Donuts. Blue Duck bakes a ton of desserts fresh every day. (blueduckbakerycafe.com)