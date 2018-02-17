Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville” Opens on Broadway

by David Taylor

Take a break from the endless snow and the chilling winds, and step into a tropical paradise with a sneak peek of Hamptonite Jimmy Buffett‘s Escape to Margaritaville. The video offers a small taste of two of the shows’s musical numbers, the first of which is the Act Two opener “Volcano,” performed by Andre Ward (Jamal) and the ensemble. The second song is a duet titled “A Pirate Looks at Forty” performed by Paul Alexander Nolan (Tully) and Alison Luff (Rachel). Check out the video below.

Rounding out the main cast is Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, Don Sparks and Rema Webb. The musical also showcases the talents of Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley, choreographer Kelly Devine, set designer Walt Spangler, costume designer Paul Tazewell, lighting designer Howell Binkley and sound designer Brian Ronan, with orchestrations by Michael Utley.

The show centers around Tully, a singing bartender who thinks he’s got life all figured out, that is, until a vacationing, career-minded scientist named Rachel steals his heart and forces him to rethink everything. Can these two polar opposites make love work, or were they doomed from the start? Buy your tickets now to find out!

Previews for the show have already begun, with the the official Broadway debut set for March 15 at the Marquis Theatre. For more great Buffett songs performed by the cast of Escape to Margaritaville check out the official album, available now on Amazon and Spotify.