Summer Camp Showcase: Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy

by Summer Camp Showcase

Join Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy (KTUGA) at Montauk Downs State Park for its 8th season! Children ages 3.5 and up can come PLAY golf on one of the finest courses in the country.

Our fun, weekday program for children ages 3.5 and up starts at 9:15 a.m. and ends at 2:15 p.m. It includes games and activities in our designated Fun Zone as well as learning on Montauk Downs’ driving range, putting and chipping greens, swimming pool, and tennis courts each day. Lunch and snack is included, and registration is by the day. Register for one day or stay for the entire summer!

Our Evening Eagles program for older, more advanced students runs for three hours per night for your choice of two nights (Tu/Th or M/W) or all four nights and includes skill drills and on-course play. Questions? Contact Mari at mari@ktuga.com or 917-270-7257. Visit ktuga.com for more information.