Last Minute Valentine’s Day Shopping Guide for the East End

by Shopping & Style

There’s still time to get great last minute gifts for Valentine’s Day. Though, we recommend splashing on expedited delivery at this point.

If you’re taking your Valentine on a romantic vacation and have a furry housemate to who needs tending to, give Pet & Home Sitters, based on Shelter Island, a call. No matter what type of pet you own, you’ll assured a reliable and responsible pet sitting service. Your pet can remain in his or her familiar, secure environment, where his or her customary diet and exercise routine is followed. He or she will not be traumatized by travel in a vehicle or staying in strange boarding facility and will be protected from the illnesses of other animals. Most importantly, your pet will receive love, personal attention, and plenty of exercise while you are away. When you return home, you will find your healthy and happy pet eagerly awaiting your return. (petandhomesitter.com)

Does your girlfriend or boyfriend live for waffles, but like pancakes too? Isn’t it a hassle to have to make both? With the PanWaffle Pan you can cook both at the same time. The creator’s mother once asked him why someone hadn’t made a Pan that is easy to cook with, has handles that don’t get hot, stays up when you open it and is dishwasher safe. Challenge accepted. The pan makes a crispy waffle surrounded by a fluffy pancake—one amazing breakfast mash-up! (panwaffle.com)

Does your special one love East End beer and wish he or she could take that tap-fresh taste everywhere? If you’ve made it this far, then the Fizzics Beer System is just right for you. Just place your favorite can, bottle or growler in the system and pour the perfect quality draft every time. Pull the handle forward to pour the beer and push the handle backwards to begin the “sonication process,” applying sound waves to control the process of converting the beer’s natural carbonation into an ideal Micro-Foam. Drink and repeat. (fizzics.com)

For your home wine and cheese party needs, Boska, a Dutch company that really loves cheese, has a large assortment of cheese knives, graters and other accessories. What caught our eye are the cheese curlers. With the Boska Cheese Curlers— which come in oak, mahogany, beech or marble—you can go easily from a small round cheese, to a beautiful cheese curl. As the cheese curls into a thin piece, oxygen comes in contact with the cheese, enhancing the taste. (boska.com)

The Bouqs Company delivers flowers fresh from eco-friendly, sustainable farms around the world to doorsteps nationwide. The Valentine’s Day Bouqs are available in a variety of sizes (Original, Deluxe or Grand) and prices range from $50–$90 (including shipping). Planning a girls night? Check out the Galentine’s Day DIY Package! These customizable DIY packages include 150 stems of farm-fresh flowers and gorgeous greenery—up to eight Bouqs for you and your friends—for only $200 (with free delivery)! Plus, choose your favorite flower types and add extras for the ultimately curated craft night with your crew. (bouqs.com)

Love shoes? Of course you do. This Valentine’s Day, help your loved ones stay on top of their fitness goals with new holiday-themed red and pink sneakers. Hoka One One’s new Fly collection, available in February in red and pink styles for women, offers a versatile, premium running shoe with a bold and simple look. (hokaoneone.com) For the man who’s an avid traveler, beachgoer, boating aficionado or simply enjoys the modern good life, Scandinavian brand SWIMS offers loafer options in the deep red colorway for Valentine’s Day. The Penny Loafer has become one Dan’s editor’s everyday work shoe. (swims.com)

Gállány Cosmetics has just launched a new Mosaic Palette. It’s an easy to use, multi-look palette that is universally flattering and highly pigmented with maximum payoff that transcends all seasons. The 19-pan palette comes with a mix of mattes and shimmers suited for all eye colors, but pays favor towards blue and brown eyes. Aside from the complimentary mix of bold statement and soft transitional colors, the $35 price tag is just one of the reasons we love this pallet—of course the color pay off is nothing to be scoffed at either. (gallany.com)