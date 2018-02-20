Celebrate Love Your Pet Day at Dan’s Best East End Pet Stores

National Love Your Pet Day, Photo: Dmitriy Shironosov/123RF
February 20, 2018 by Dan's Best of the Best

Pets are the best. They keep us entertained. They understand us like nobody else can. And they are the stars of some of the cutest and funniest videos on YouTube. In celebration of February 20, National Love Your Pet Day, why not show that fluffy or scaly friend how much they matter. This holiday is the perfect opportunity for pet parents to focus on their dogs, cats, birds, fish, horses, hamsters, reptiles etc. and make them feel extra special.

Why not take them to their favorite pet store to get a new toy or aquarium statue? If that four-legged baby is feeling too hoarse to mention their preferred shop, allow us to guide the way to the East End’s crème de la crème, with Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best Pet Stores on the North Fork and in the Hamptons.

North Fork

Platinum
Dog Town
40385 Middle Road, Southold
631-765-8844, dogtownny.com

Gold
FETCH
44C Gerard Street, Huntington
631-824-6636, fetchshops.com

Hamptons

Platinum
Hampton Bays Pet Supply
44 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-3800, facebook.com/bigbilll

Gold
One Stop Pet Shop
136 Main Street, Amagansett
631-267-7535, 1stoppetshops.com

Silver
Dog Store Hamptons
354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott
631-527-5757, facebook.com/Dog-Store-Hamptons-744187972331724

Silver
Harbor Pets
12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-9070, facebook.com/Harbor-Pets-453071268134969

Bronze
Petco
180 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-6801, petco.com

Bronze
Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique
91B Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-287-2352, facebook.com/Little-Lucys-Southampton-1504814296419521

