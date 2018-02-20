Celebrate Love Your Pet Day at Dan’s Best East End Pet Stores

by Dan's Best of the Best

Pets are the best. They keep us entertained. They understand us like nobody else can. And they are the stars of some of the cutest and funniest videos on YouTube. In celebration of February 20, National Love Your Pet Day, why not show that fluffy or scaly friend how much they matter. This holiday is the perfect opportunity for pet parents to focus on their dogs, cats, birds, fish, horses, hamsters, reptiles etc. and make them feel extra special.

Why not take them to their favorite pet store to get a new toy or aquarium statue? If that four-legged baby is feeling too hoarse to mention their preferred shop, allow us to guide the way to the East End’s crème de la crème, with Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best Pet Stores on the North Fork and in the Hamptons.

North Fork

Platinum

Dog Town

40385 Middle Road, Southold

631-765-8844, dogtownny.com

Gold

FETCH

44C Gerard Street, Huntington

631-824-6636, fetchshops.com

Hamptons

Platinum

Hampton Bays Pet Supply

44 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-3800, facebook.com/bigbilll

Gold

One Stop Pet Shop

136 Main Street, Amagansett

631-267-7535, 1stoppetshops.com

Silver

Dog Store Hamptons

354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott

631-527-5757, facebook.com/Dog-Store-Hamptons-744187972331724

Silver

Harbor Pets

12 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-9070, facebook.com/Harbor-Pets-453071268134969

Bronze

Petco

180 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-6801, petco.com

Bronze

Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique

91B Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-287-2352, facebook.com/Little-Lucys-Southampton-1504814296419521