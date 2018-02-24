Neil Patrick Harris Endorses PepsiCo’s New Bubly Sparkling Water with Gifs

by SOTH Team

PepsiCo announced this month that they would airing a top-secret commercial at the Academy Awards on March 4 to get the public hyped for their latest venture, Bubly sparkling water, and the spokesman for this new concoction is none other than East Hamptonite Neil Patrick Harris. In preparation for the big commercial debut, the company has released 1,000 gifs on giphy.com, many of which feature Harris. Check out a few of his best ones below.

The drink will become available across the United States later this month and comes in all the best fruit flavors: lime, grapefruit, strawberry, lemon, orange, apple, mango and cherry. Each Bubly flavor features brightly colored packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, its own witty greeting on the tab (like “Hey u,” “hiii,” and “yo”) and a personal messages on the can (such as “I feel like I can be open around u,” “hold cans with me,” and “love at first phssst”). To meet a variety of ready-to-drink packaging options, Bubly will be available in 12 ounce cans, as well as 20 ounce bottles.

According to Todd Kaplan, Vice President of the water portfolio at PepsiCo North America Beverages, “When we looked at the sparkling water category, we saw an opportunity to innovate from within by building a new brand and product from the ground up to meet consumer needs. We created Bubly to provide consumers with a great-tasting, flavorful, unsweetened sparkling water in a fun, playful, and relevant manner that is unlike anything we’ve seen in the sparkling water category today.”

For many people seeing a suited Harris is going to cause flashbacks of one of his greatest roles as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, and that in and of itself makes this whole campaign legen…wait for it…dary! Legendary! To check out more of these fantastic Bubly gifs, go to giphy.com.