Your Guide to NFL Players and Owners in the Hamptons

by Dan's Super Bowl LII Committee

Unlike West Texas, the Hamptons is hardly a place that seems synonymous with football, but believe it or not, we’ve got the makings of a pretty sweet fantasy team. OK, not exactly, but the NFL does have a significant presence on the East End.

So, in honor of Super Bowl LII Sunday, we thought it’d be fun to prove how football-ready we really are. Here’s a list of players and owners who reside in our fair shores.

Starting our list of New York Giants-affiliated greats, the team’s VP of Community Relations and family owner Frank Mara and his wife, artist Lynn Mara, have owned a home on Red Creek Road in Hampton Bays since 2012.

Another NY Giants owner, Jonathan Tisch, owns a home on Ocean Road in Bridgehampton with his wife Lizzie Tisch. Tisch hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton at his luxurious home in 2016.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning and his wife Abby Mcgrew bought a beach-side mansion in Quogue last January. The 7,000-square-foot Dune Road home cost them a cool $8.5 million.

With two of his former team owners and the current Giants QB in the area, it only makes sense that former tight end for the Giants, Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles, Vyto Kab, owns a home in Southampton, though word is he’s desperately trying to get rid of it. He sold his first home here to Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy in 2013.

Miami Dolphins co-owner and real estate developer Stephen M. Ross has owned a home on West Neck Lane in North Sea since 2000. He bought a 50 percent stake in the Dolphins in 2008.

Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford is a longtime Hamptonite. She bought a home on East Hampton’s Nichols Lane since 1956.

NY Jets owner and ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and his wife Suzanne Ircha own a home on Highway Behind the Pond in East Hampton. Just like his rival NY team owner, Johnson hosted a fundraiser for at his Hamptons pad in summer 2016, but in perfect opposition to Tisch, his was for Donald Trump.

Former Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Boomer Esiason and his wife Cheryl Esiason have owned a home on Ocean Road in Bridgehampton since they bought it for $1.6 million 2004. It has to be worth a lot more now. Esiason is appearing with Southampton’s Beth Stern on the Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl V on Sunday. He also hosts Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials, an interactive countdown where viewers vote for their favorite commercials during the big game.

