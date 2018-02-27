Nick & Toni’s and Golden Eagle Host A Night Out with Artist Jane Martin

by Food & Dining

The Golden Eagle and Nick & Toni’s collaborative art and dinner series continues on Wednesday, March 7, with “A Night Out With Jane Martin.” This event includes an informative class on The Business of Art taught by multi-media artist Jane Martin at Golden Eagle Studio 144, followed by a specially priced two-course dinner at Nick & Toni’s where guests will discuss art with Martin and each other.

The class is based on a successful seminar that Martin developed, which covers the basics of being a professional artist, with topics such as consignments, invoicing, marketing, databases, studio visits and websites. Helpful hand-outs will be passed out and questions are more than welcome. A ticket to this informative evening, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is $75 and includes both the lecture and dinner.

During her third year of college, Brooklyn-born Martin was chosen to participate in a study-abroad program in Tours, France under the direction of Erik Koch, former assistant and student of abstract expressionist Hans Hofmann. “Immersion in this intensive master-student environment and life in another culture with proximity to European art collections became a watershed in my life,” she said in a statement. Her paintings focused on the fine line between abstraction and suggestive figuration. She remained in France working as an artist for six years only returning briefly to graduate Summa Cum Laude from SUNY with a B.A. in Studio Art.

Exposure to artistically compelling European cinema led her back to New York City where she studied filmmaking at New York University and worked as a cinematographer and editor with luminaries such as Al Pacino and Gregory Colbert. This, in turn, led her back to Paris and ten years in the film and television industry, which culminated in directing and producing the documentary film Silent Sentries, broadcast on PBS. She also worked on a unique project to capture video stills of the split-second “moments between moments” found in digital video.

Arriving in East Hampton in 2004, the natural surroundings slowly transformed her photography. “Nature seemed to summon me, asking for recognition, and I became more attuned to its power and rhythms,” Martin explained. Her work has been exhibited in numerous museums and galleries in Europe, Miami, Santa Fe, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York City and the Hamptons – including solo exhibitions at Guild Hall and the Islip Art Museum.

Jane Martin teaches about The Business of Art on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Studio 144 (144 North Main Street, East Hampton). After the class, guests will join her at Nick & Toni’s (136 North Main Street, East Hampton) for discussion and a specially priced two-course dinner. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes the art class, dinner, tax and tip. Each night has a limited number of seats, and spaces must be reserved online at goldeneagleart.com. Following this Wednesday’s event, the “A Night Out With” series will continue with Darlene Charneco on March 14 and Michele Dragonetti on March 21.

To preview some of Martin’s photography, video stills and paintings, check out her website at janemartinart.com.