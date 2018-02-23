North Fork Event Highlights: February 23–26, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, February 23–26, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

WINE AND SHINE

Lights in a Bottle Craft Night

When: February 23, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic

What: Create a beautiful wine bottle with lights inside. This fun crafting event only costs $40 and includes a mini wine tasting.

Contact: 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

CAPTAINS OF COLOR

Book & Bottle: Long Island Whalers of Color

When: February 24, 1 p.m.

Where: Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead

What: Sandi Brewster-Walker, Long Island Indigenous People Museum Executive Director, will discuss whaling captains and crews of color on the Long Island Sound, highlighting the genealogies and experiences of the local men who hunted the whale during the peak years of 1840 to 1860. Tickets $5.

Contact: 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

A RAY OF SUNSHINE

Ray on My Mind

When: February 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead

What: Kenny Brawner will be singing all of Ray Charles’s greatest hits, including: “Hit the Road Jack,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and “Georgia on My Mind.” The music is interwoven with monologues reflecting on American social history, Charles’s epic battle with drugs and his triumphant return home to Georgia.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

Chef’s Table: Braised Short Ribs with Galen Zamarra

When: February 25, 5–6 p.m.

Where: The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 Route 48, Greenport

What: Join the crew at 5 p.m. to learn how to prepare braised short ribs with Chef Galen. The class is $35 per person and includes some light bites and a glass of wine.

Contact: 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

COWBOYS GALORE

Guys with Guitars

When: February 26, 8 p.m

Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

What: Come for an incredible show featuring some of country music’s biggest stars, including: Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Michael Tyler and the Midland trio.

Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org