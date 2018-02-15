North Fork Event Highlights: February 16–21, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, February 16–21, 2018.

MAKING SENSE OF IT ALL

Decoding Art Speak

When: February 16, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue

What: The library is hosting a panel to talk about art in plain English. John McLane will moderate the panel consisting of art critics, professors, graphic designers and museum directors.

Contact: 631-477-1021, cutchoguelibrary.org

RAMBLERS AND LOUNGERS

Mardi Gras Night

When: February 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

What: Come party with the Grammy-nominated Lost Bayou Ramblers and The HooDoo Loungers. Don’t forget to dress up in an authentic Mardi Gras costume, or at the very least, a masquerade mask.

Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

BIRTHDAY CASH

Johnny Cash Birthday Celebration

When: February 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: A tribute to Johnny Cash’s masterwork At Folsom Prison with S.E. Horst, known for his recurring role as Johnny Cash in Million Dollar Quartet shows across the country. Tickets start at $35.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

DRAGONS AND SHOWTUNES

Musical Thrones: A Parody

When: February 17, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

What: This magical musical transports you to various Game of Thrones locations, where bloodthirsty musical theater comics leave no joke unturned in serving up the hit show’s notorious violence, power struggles, manipulation and sex, plus—worse yet—a ballad or two.

Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

SUFFRAGE FOR ALL

Votes for New York Women: A Centennial Exhibit

When: February 21–28, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Where: Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead

What: This exhibit celebrates the New York suffrage centennial by narrating the stories of Long Island women activists who dedicated themselves to the powerful grassroots movement.

Contact: 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org