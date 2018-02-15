North Fork Event Highlights: February 16–21, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, February 16–21, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
MAKING SENSE OF IT ALL
Decoding Art Speak
When: February 16, 6–8 p.m.
Where: Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue
What: The library is hosting a panel to talk about art in plain English. John McLane will moderate the panel consisting of art critics, professors, graphic designers and museum directors.
Contact: 631-477-1021, cutchoguelibrary.org
RAMBLERS AND LOUNGERS
Mardi Gras Night
When: February 16, 8 p.m.
Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue
What: Come party with the Grammy-nominated Lost Bayou Ramblers and The HooDoo Loungers. Don’t forget to dress up in an authentic Mardi Gras costume, or at the very least, a masquerade mask.
Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
BIRTHDAY CASH
Johnny Cash Birthday Celebration
When: February 16, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: A tribute to Johnny Cash’s masterwork At Folsom Prison with S.E. Horst, known for his recurring role as Johnny Cash in Million Dollar Quartet shows across the country. Tickets start at $35.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
DRAGONS AND SHOWTUNES
Musical Thrones: A Parody
When: February 17, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue
What: This magical musical transports you to various Game of Thrones locations, where bloodthirsty musical theater comics leave no joke unturned in serving up the hit show’s notorious violence, power struggles, manipulation and sex, plus—worse yet—a ballad or two.
Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
SUFFRAGE FOR ALL
Votes for New York Women: A Centennial Exhibit
When: February 21–28, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Where: Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead
What: This exhibit celebrates the New York suffrage centennial by narrating the stories of Long Island women activists who dedicated themselves to the powerful grassroots movement.
Contact: 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org