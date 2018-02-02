First and 10 Places to Watch Super Bowl LII on the East End

by What to Do

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Tom Brady fan pulling for the Patriots or and Eagles fanatic hoping Nick Foles will be the Super Bowl MVP. If you’re staying on the East End for Super Bowl LII—and why would you go anywhere else?—the Hamptons and the North Fork sport great spots to get out and enjoy the battle for the Lombardi Trophy on February 4.

The Super Bowl Bash at Union Cantina in Southampton kicks off at 5 p.m., and includes a special menu and drink specials from Espolon Tequlia, Skyy Vodka and Corona. Along with the great food and beverage, you’ll want to get in the complimentary raffle, too. Third Prize is a guest bartending spot for a Happy Hour with Union’s Famous Bartending Team of Steve and Brady. Second Prize is a two-hour Happy Hour Open Bar with appetizers for you and nine of your closest friends. And the Grand Prize is…drumroll, please…a Friday Night Cabana at Southampton Social Club with bottle service for you and nine (of your even closer, we imagine) friends.

Fans gathering at the Tavern at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor will be plenty happy to know that happy hour keeps going until the game ends (overtime, anyone?). In addition to food and drink specials, you can raise a glass to football’s biggest day with their Super Bowl Sangria.

Indian Wells Tavern in Amagansett celebrates Super Bowl LII with food and drink specials beginning at 6 p.m. The game will be featured on five flat–screen TVs and a 10-foot projector. There will also be a complimentary buffet during half-time and giveaways each quarter with a chance to win a flat–screen TV, beach chairs, T-shirts, coozies and $50 gift certificates to Indian Wells Tavern, Bostwick’s Chowder House and Fierro’s Pizzeria. Additionally, the first 50 people through the door will receive a goody bag.

Rowdy Hall in East Hampton will be showing the Eagles and Patriots on the big screen in the dining room and offering a la carte food and drink specials.

Townline BBQ will have the game on six TVs throughout the restaurant, including a large screen set up in the dining room. In addition to food and drink specials, they’ll be holding raffles every quarter.

Guests of The Springs Tavern in East Hampton will enjoy the big game on eight high-definition TVs throughout the restaurant while indulging in specials and discounts on food and drinks. There’s also one raffle ticket for each drink or food item purchased, and prizes will be raffled off at the end of each quarter.

Stats are an essential aspect of any Super Bowl, so here are some numbers to play with: Smitty’s All-American Grill in Riverhead boasts 32 TVs, including a video wall comprising 1—yes, that’s right—50-inch screens. That’s more than one screen for every two minutes of the game! Keeping with that theme, there will be raffles with burger and sandwich purchases for the chance to win, you guessed it, a TV.

At Legends in New Suffolk, raffles and prizes throughout the day will keep the action hot no matter who you’re pulling for, and there’s a free halftime buffet to enjoy along with (or instead of, depending on your musical tastes) the Justin Timberlake show.

There’s a pregame buffet at CJ’s American Grill in Mattituck, the perfect way to get warmed up for the battle that will play out on the four TVs.

The big day starts early at Andy’s of Greenport, with a brunch buffet beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a free buffet a kickoff time. In between, there’s a football-throwing contest for the grown-ups and the kids. Maybe the Jets can find a quarterback there?