New Real Estate Series ‘Bethenny & Fredrik’ Debuts on Bravo Tonight

by SOTH Team

Bridgehampton homeowner and Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has partnered with Million Dollar Listing‘s Fredrik Eklund for a new real estate reality show, Bethenny & Fredrik, debuting on Bravo tonight at 10 p.m. The docu-series follows Frankel and Eklund as they bicker their way through scouting and buying multimillion dollar homes, which they then renovate and resell at huge profits.

Eklund, who represented the Barn and Vine luxury development in Bridgehampton, proved his real estate chops in spades last year when he helped Frankel sell her $6.95 million NYC apartment in one day last year. The duo, who are also friends, decided to ride that success and work together as business partners. Bethenny & Fredrik chronicles that partnership, which comes with plenty of drama as they put millions of their own dollars on the line with hopes of making big returns.

Any Bravo devotee knows both Frankel and Eklund have big personalities and not much in the way of a filter when it comes to speaking their minds. This could make for good TV as the always entertaining pair butt heads over things like, as Bravo puts it, Eklund’s “caviar taste for furnishings” and Frankel’s “penchant for staying on budget.”

From the first look trailer (above), it’s clear the show, which Frankel created, is not all about the buying and selling grind. The business besties are out and about having fun and laughs in Manhattan and, it appears, the Hamptons, among other places. “We are working together because we are insane masochists who like to laugh,” Frankel says in the promo. “I think we could do magical things together.”

Eklund is one of Manhattan’s top real estate entrepreneurs, with more than $5 billion in residential sales over the past 11 years, while Frankel, new to the game, is a self-made businesswoman who built a lifestyle empire off her Skinnygirl brand.