RuPaul’s Drag Race Contestant Shines as East Ender Julie Andrews
BenDeLaCreme and Julie Andrews, Photo: VH1, ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
February 4, 2018 by SOTH Team

On this week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, BenDeLaCreme channelled East End superstar Julie Andrew in a fabulous performance that could knock anyone’s stilettos off! This week, the competing queens were each assigned a famous diva to embody and a matching song to lip-sync, along with some slick choreography. “Andrews” had some fierce competition from the likes of the competing drag versions of Janet Jackson, Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion, but she came out in the Top Three of the Week with her performance of the song “Call Me Mother” originally by RuPaul.

BenDeLaCreme was originally a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6, where she finished in 5th place. Her elimination is considered one of the most controversial eliminations in the series, and many fans boycotted the rest of season 6 in support and outrage. Hopefully, she takes full advantage of getting a second chance at winning the grand prize in this season of All Stars.

