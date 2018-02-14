SAC Kicks Off Fridays Are for Film with ‘Growing Farmers’ on Feb 16

by Film & TV

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) has announced their own movie screening series titled Fridays Are for Film. The excitement begins on February 16 with a free screening of Growing Farmers followed by a panel discussion with producer Michael Halsband, Peconic Land Trust’s Senior Manager of Agricultural Programs Dan Heston and several local farmers.

The series lineup consists of new Academy Award-nominated features and award-winning films from major festivals including Tribeca and Sundance. Several screenings will also include panels or Q&A sessions with the filmmakers and industry professionals. Titles in the series include The Divine Order, Bombshell, Loving Vincent, Lady Bird and The Lavender Scare.

“We’re thrilled to bring internationally acclaimed documentaries to Southampton ­– the films were selected to reach a broad audience and with the intention of stimulating lively conversation at Dine & Discuss.” says SAC Board Member Elyn Kronemeyer. “Dine & Discuss” is a new initiative to offer discounts and/or pre-fixe menus at local eateries after a screening to facilitate discussion amongst moviegoers. This will begin on February 23 following the film DINA.

That isn’t the end of the SAC newness however; the theater has received major renovations including a brand-new screen, state-of-the-art projector, surround sound system, digital cinema package and more comfortable chairs. Amy Kirwin, SAC Director of Programs says, “We know there is an audience for these critically acclaimed, less-commercial films and are excited to have such wide-ranging capabilities with our new system. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Hamptons International Film Festival, as well as presenting with new partners such as Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival and Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center.”

With all of the recent upgrades and new programs, it’s clear that SAC is aiming to become one of the top East End venues for the crème de la crème of film, with a level of cinematic experience that matches Guild Hall and Bay Street Theater.

Fridays Are for Film kicks off February 16 with Growing Farmers at 6 p.m. and will run every Friday through May 25 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane, Southampton).

For more information, visit southamptonartscenter.org.