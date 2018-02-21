Celebrate Sag Harbor’s HarborFrost 2018 This Weekend

by OliverP

Winter is coming, er, winter came and is mostly gone at this point. Many places in New England are bracing for mid-February temps in the 60s. Here on the East End we’ll be flirting with 50°. But that won’t stop the quaint former whaling village of Sag Harbor from celebrating the winter season at the 8th annual Sag Harbor HarborFrost this Saturday, February 24.

They’ll do so with a bang, a sizzle and many a tasty treat. And we’re all invited! Whether you like fire (as in fire jugglers, fire dancers and fireworks) or ice (as in ice carving demonstrations and ice sculptures), HarborFrost will have something special for you and yours. And if it gets really frosty out, don’t worry, John Jermain Memorial Library will have a self-serve hot chocolate station operating until 4:30 p.m.

Once you’ve had enough HarborFun, come back Sunday for Sylvester Manor’s fourth annual black history event.

Noon Culinary Stroll starts at Il Cappuccino, 30 Madison Street. Presented by the Sag Harbor Hysterical Society. $50 per person, includes food samples throughout the day at participating restaurants, live music and prizes for best Chef Hat. Cash bar. Sign up at Il Cappuccino at noon. Call Charlie Canavan for more information, 631-379-2169.

Noon & 5 p.m. Hamptons International Film Festival Presents: Oscar Nominated Films for Best Animated Short Film at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street. baystreet.org

1 p.m. Sign up in the Windmill for the Frosty Plunge

1:30 & 6:30 p.m. Hamptons International Film Festival Presents: Oscar Nominated Films for Best Live Action Short Film at Bay Street Theater

2 p.m. Live ice-carving demonstration on Long Wharf

2 p.m. Frosty Plunge at Windmill Beach to benefit the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance

2 p.m.–5 p.m. Indoor children’s activities at Dodds & Eder Home, 11 Bridge Street

2:30 p.m. Meet and greet Anna and Elsa from Frozen at Sag Harbor Variety Store, 114 Main Street

3 p.m. Ludmilla & Marcello (Brazilian Pop/Bossa Nova) at Grenning Gallery, 17 Washington Street

3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Keith Leaf the Amazing Fire Juggler on Long Wharf

4 p.m. Singer Alfredo Merat at Sag Harbor Inn, 45 West Water Street

5 p.m. Author Adam Nicolson in conversation with nature writer and biologist Carl Safina on Nicolson’s new work, The Seabird’s Cry: Lives and Loves of the Planet’s Great Ocean Voyagers at Canio’s Books, 290 Main Street

5:45 p.m. Fiery Sensations Fire Dancers on Long Wharf

6:15 p.m. Fireworks by Grucci over the Harbor

Also look for live music throughout the village; nautical-themed ice sculptures on display along Main Street and Bay Street; free glitter tattoos at The Wharf Shop, 69 Main Street; and other special deals and promotions at participating businesses including 20% off all purchases at Stella and Ruby, 144 Main Street; and a fabric and yarn sale at Sag Harbor Variety Store.

