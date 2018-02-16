Shop Like a Boss with this East End President’s Day Guide

by Shopping & Style

What better way is there to celebrate Presidents of the United States than by emptying your pocket of all its Washingtons, Lincolns, Jacksons and Grants? Our founding fathers never could have imagined door-buster deals, but then again they probably couldn’t have foreseen fake news and two government shutdowns in one month. So, get out there this holiday weekend and celebrate American capitalism—the gift that keeps on doing what it does.

You can’t make dinner until the house is clean and who wants to clean the house? Dan’s Best of the Best winner Catherine’s Cleaning, a licensed and insured year-round cleaning service located in Sag Harbor, does. The staff is trained in all aspects of housekeeping, as well as home security, and takes care of homes, offices and stores throughout The Hamptons. Your home will be cleaned by the same person, or team, each time, to guarantee the best results and your peace of mind. 631-899-4007, catherinescleaning.com

Hildreth’s Home Goods is celebrating 175 years with a special sale. Select items in store—from Hunter Douglas window treatment to Smartstuff furniture and much more—will be discounted 20–75% off until February 28. hildreths.com

Good neighbors make good fences, but Craftsman Fence and Deck not only manufactures and builds but also repairs and installs all types of fences. That makes it a full-service company. And a great neighbor to boot. Craftsman specializes in PVC, wood, aluminum, steel and chain link as well as decks, automated gates, railings, pergolas and arbors. Call today for a free estimate at no obligation. 179 Frowein Road, East Moriches. 631-878-6303, craftsmanfenceanddeck.net

The size and shape of ice plays a key role in how drinks taste. Small cubes melt faster and quickly dilute mixed drinks. Larger cubes melt slower, which means the first sip will taste as good as the last. Show off the size of your ice balls when entertaining at home with Sveres from the Original Whiskey Ball: An easy to use tray that makes six 2.5” in diameter ice balls. The tray features built-in funnels for each cavity to allow easy filling and a water fill line so you make the perfect ice ball every time. Silicone rubber bottoms allow for easy removal of the ice balls. No more twisting, banging, and running under water to get the ice ball out. thewhiskeyball.com

Furniture Bazaar LI offers a variety of furnishings and décor from classic to modern styles. From dining rooms to living room sets, the furniture offers classic beauty combined with modern comfort giving you a look and feel you’ll love day after day. Whether you need a new bedroom suite or furniture for a child’s bedroom, there will be something to fit your desires at competitive prices every day. 476 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-569-5959, furniturebazaarli.com

Build up your presidential biography home library this President’s Day weekend at Best of the Best bookstores Southampton Books, Harbor Books and Canio’s. Grant by Ron Chernow, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning Hamilton, is still on the bestseller list. For those feeling more nostalgic, Pete Souza, former photographer of Barack Obama, recently published Obama: An Intimate Portrait. There’s also plenty of books out there about Trump…. southampton-books.com, harborbookssgh.com, canios.wordpress.com

Homeowners know that the outdoor aesthetic of their home, or business, is as important as the interior. Whether you’re looking for landscape maintenance or new construction, residential or commercial in East Hampton, look no further. Best View Landscaping & Masonry began as a two-person operation and, through hard work and a stellar reputation, has grown into a full staff of professionals who provide a full range of superior landscaping services, including landscaping, lawn care and masonry, at affordable rates, to the residents of the Hamptons. 631-513-9924, bestviewlandscapingandmasonryinc.com