Playwright Sibyl Kempson Hosts Feb. 13 Almond Artists & Writers Dinner

by Hampton Eats

International actor and playwright Sibyl Kempson has been chosen to host the next Almond Artists & Writers Night dinner in Bridgehampton on Tuesday, February 13 at 7 p.m.

In her seven-year career, Kempson has written over a dozen plays, which have been presented across the United States, Germany, and Norway. Her work has earned a great deal of recognition from organizations such as the National Endowment for the Arts, New York Theatre Workshop and Abrons Arts Center. She teaches and has taught experimental performance writing at Sarah Lawrence College, Brooklyn College and the Eugene Lang College at the New School in NYC. She also launched the 7 Daughters of Eve Theatre & Performance Company at the City University of New York in April 2015. Kempson’s plays are published by 53rd State Press, PLAY: Journal of Plays, and Performance & Art Journal (PAJ).

Her second collaboration with David Neumann/Advanced Beginner Group, I Understand Everything Better, received a Bessie Award for Outstanding Production in 2015. The first was Restless Eye at New York Live Arts in 2012. Upcoming projects include a new opera with David Lang for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston for 2018, Sasquatch Rituals at The Kitchen in April 2018, and The Securely Conferred, Vouchsafed Keepsakes of Maery S.

Kempson is a MacDowell Colony Fellow, a member of New Dramatists, a USA Artists Rockefeller Fellow, an Artist-in-Residence at the Abrons Arts Center, a 2014 nominee for the Doris Duke Impact Award, the Laurents Hatcher Award and the Herb Alpert Award, and a New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect.

The Artists & Writers Dinner is a mentally stimulating evening of “talking, listening, looking and sharing” at the Almond restaurant. This weekly event is a great chance to taste amazing French cuisine amongst the company of likeminded foodies and culture lovers.

The evening features a family-style, three-course menu created by executive chef Jason Weiner. For $45, guests receive a glass of local wine or craft beer with dinner, but gratuity is not included. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 631-537-5665.

Almond is located at 1 Ocean Road in Bridgehampton. Visit almondrestaurant.com for more info.