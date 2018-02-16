Southampton Schools Swap Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples Day

by David Taylor

The Southampton School District entered a new era this week, a time when Christopher Columbus is no longer honored for his crimes against America’s indigenous people, and the Shinnecock Indian Nation is given some much-needed acknowledgement and respect from their community.

Four years ago, Southampton students began devising a plan to replace Columbus’ name on the school calendar, researching the numerous atrocities that he and his followers committed against America’s indigenous inhabitants. When they voiced their concerns to the Southampton School Board, the powers at be listened. For three years the calendar simply stated “No School” every second Monday of October, but the holiday couldn’t remain nameless for long. As of last Tuesday, the six-member board voted 4–2 in favor of changing the 2018-19 school calendar to designate Monday, October 8 as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nicholas Dyno brought this matter up during the February 13 school district’s public hearing, citing many reasons why he felt it was necessary to address changing the way Southampton schools view Columbus, including: wanting “to update how American and world history is taught to [Southampton] students,” providing “a more accurate representation of the complexities of history” and recognizing “the past and present contributions of Native Americans to our community and throughout the world.”

His well-researched proposal included many relevant points including the fact that more than 58 municipalities including the states of Minnesota, Vermont and Alaska have already chosen to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day and that the Southampton school district is one of 15 school districts to be recognized, approved and contracted by New York State to educate Native American students, which comprise 8% of Southampton students. He added that, “Celebrating our Native American staff and students aligns with the work that we’ve begun with our equity task force… [and] as you know, our district mission statement includes the words, ‘in partnership with our diverse community.'”

Board members Anastasia Gavalas, Roberta Hunter, Don King and SunHe Sherwood-Dudley voted in favor of the change, while James McKenna and Jacqueline Robinson voted against it. McKenna’s reasoning involved the fear that demonizing Columbus would create a slippery slope affecting many other American heroes including Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves, and Ulysses S. Grant, who was anti-Semitic. He also begged the board why no one consulted the tax-paying community about how they felt on the matter asking, “Did we reach out to anybody?”

Though several others voiced their opinions, Gavalas perfectly articulated the importance of the change saying, “Yes, it’s a small little word on a calendar, but certainly, it can get us to the point where we’re having a great, positive, constructive discussion with our children… If we know better, and we want our children to know better, then it’s time that we don’t look at something and keep it there because it’s always been there, but rather make the change, honor who we are as people and look at the work that we’re doing.”