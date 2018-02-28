‘Sundays with Alec Baldwin’ Debuts After Oscars with Seinfeld & McKinnon

by SOTH Team

Can’t get enough of Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin? Then we’ve got great news! A sneak peek of his new one-hour talk show, Sundays with Alec Baldwin, will air Sunday, March 4, after the 90th Academy Awards, at 11:35 p.m. on ABC. His first guests will be Amagansett resident and long-time friend Jerry Seinfeld and fellow SNL alumnus Kate McKinnon.

El Dorado Pictures’ Sundays with Alec Baldwin, which has been picked up for eight episodes thus far, will feature weekly one-on-one conversations with some of the funniest and most interesting people from American pop culture. “I’m excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field,” Baldwin said in a press release. “I’ve enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera.” Jason Schrift, who co-executive produces Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will serve as the new show’s executive producer.

Sunday’s preview will include a candid and entertaining discussion with Seinfeld on the state of comedy in the current social and political climate, and his life before and after his hugely successful eponymous sitcom. For the second half on the program, Baldwin and McKinnon, who he says is one of the most talented people that he’s ever worked with, will discuss Saturday Night Live, her early childhood performances that borrowed from scandalous headlines and the cast of characters that have made her a household name.

According to Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, “Alec’s intellect, wit and wealth of life experience afford him a voice and perspective we haven’t seen before in this format.” She continued, “When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special that we couldn’t wait to share. We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today’s most compelling conversationalists and highlights the type of intimate discussions that he has captured on his podcast for years.”

Baldwin’s last show on ABC, Match Game, has proven quite successful for him, scoring him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host. The celebrity game show, which he not only hosts but executive produces as well, is currently in its third season.