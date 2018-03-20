2018 Hamptons & North Fork Easter Egg Hunt Guide

by What to Do

Easter is less than two weeks away and that means it’s time to start thinking about finding a fun egg hunt for the kids. Obviously, many people will be going the Easter service and festivities at their home church, but for those who aren’t members of a church, we may be able to offer some guidance. We’ve compiled a list of some of the funnest Easter egg hunts for kids to enjoy on the East End.

Hamptons

Community Easter Egg Hunt Block Party

When: Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

Where: South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches

What: South Bay Bible Church is kicking off spring with a fun-filled community Easter egg hunt block party for all. The egg hunt begins on Saturday, March 24, promptly at 10:00 a.m., and the block party continues until 1:00 p.m. Free.

Contact: 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org

The Mad Hatter Egg Hunt at CMEE

When: Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: During each session (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.), kids will design and decorate their own hats and search for “Eco” Eggs containing treats and other goodies that have been hidden inside and around the Museum. New this year, they will also welcome a visit from the “March Hare.” Ages 3–6. $12.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Harbor Church Easter Egg Hunts

When: Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. / Saturday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

Where: Center Moriches High School, 311 Frowein Road, Center Moriches / South Ocean Middle School, 225 South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue

What: This year the Harbor Church will hold two egg hunts, each in a different town. The Center Moriches Egg Hunt is on March 24th at 11 a.m. behind the Center Moriches High School, and the Patchogue Egg Hunt is at South Ocean Middle School in Patchogue on March 31st at 3 p.m. Free.

Contact: 631-874-4180, theharborli.com

The Hampton Library Annual Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: The event will begin with a story before the group ventures into the back yard to see what the Easter Bunny left behind. It’ll be an exciting morning of fun for the whole family. Free.

Contact: 631-537-0016, hamptonlibrary.org

Egg Hunt on the Farm

When: Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Where: The Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack

What: Stop by the farm for an eco-friendly Easter egg hunt followed by time to feed the animals, pony rides and goodies to snack on. $50.

Contact: 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Montauk’s Easter Kids Eggstravaganza

When: Saturday, March 31 at 11 a.m.

Where: Montauk Village Green, Main Street, Montauk

What: Montauk’s Eggstravaganza features an egg hunt, foot races, Easter baskets and bunny ears. For kids ten and under. Free.

Contact: 631-668, 2428, montaukchamber.com

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Baron’s Cove

When: Sunday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Where: Baron’s Cove, 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor

What: Hop on over to the lawn for a fun traditional children’s Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. Enjoy fun lawn games and a special visit from the Easter Bunny himself. Dine in the restaurant with a prix fixe brunch menu from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Adults $38 and kids $18.

Contact: baronscove.com

Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast

When: Sunday, April 1 at 7 a.m.

Where: Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton

What: Enjoy a delicious Easter breakfast as well as an Easter egg hunt. Breakfast is from 7 a.m.–1 p.m., with the egg hunt starting sharply at 10 a.m.

Contact: 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Sag Harbor Lions Club 58th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 1 at 1 p.m.

Where: Mashhashimuet Park, 395 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: The Easter Bunny will prepare 3,000 multi-colored Eco-friendly eggs that are filled with candy, stickers and Special Coupons. Ages 2–10. Free, but $5 pony rides will be available.

Contact: e-clubhouse.org

North Fork

BIG Little Easter Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, March 25 at noon

Where: North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road, Aquebogue

What:Our first annual Big Little Easter Egg Hunt with two ages groups. BIG ages 7 to 11 and Little ages 2 to 6. Plus Waffle Bar and Chocolate Fountain from 11am to 4pm. Find the Golden Egg to Win. Adults $13 and kids $9.

Contact: 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

7th Annual Big Duck Easter Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

Where: Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders

What: The Friends of the Big Duck and the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps will be Hosting the seventh annual Easter Egg Hunt at Big Duck Ranch. There will be refreshments, prizes for special eggs and a special visit from the Easter Bunny and Mother Goose. Kids 2–9. Free.

Contact: bigduck.org

3rd Annual Egg Roll Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport

What: The Greenport Business Improvement District invites kids to the third annual Egg Roll Easter egg hunt in Mitchell Park. There will be a special visit with the Easter Bunny and the Big Blue Duck. Ages 2–10. Free.

Contact: greenportvillage.com

Easter Egg Hunts at Benner’s Farm

When: Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket

What: Each day has egg hunts at 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. All age groups will go at the same time in each hunt. Once you pick a time you would like to do your hunt, we just ask that you arrive to the farm 45 minutes or more prior to that time. Baby animals and other attractions will also be available. Adults $8 and kids $6.

Contact: 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com

Easter Brunch and Penguin Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Where: Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Enjoy Easter Brunch in our waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. The Penguin Egg Hunt is from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and offers plenty of great prizes, including a free birthday party, Family Fun Center vouchers, Tour Boat tickets and rides on the Submarine Simulator! Adults and teens $55 and kids ages 3–12 $27.

Contact: 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Easter Bonnet Walking Parade and Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 1 at noon

Where: Harborfront, 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson

What: The old-fashioned Easter Bonnet Walking Parade begins at noon in front of Theatre Three on Main Street and concludes at the Port Jefferson Village Center at Harborfront. The egg hunt is on the Great Lawn at 12:30 p.m. Ages 2–8. Free.

Contact: 631-473-1414, portjeffchamber.com