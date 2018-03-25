Bridgehampton’s Famous Sandcastle Is Back on the Market

by Laura Euler

Ever since it was completed nine years ago, Sandcastle, the huge home of Hamptons power-builder Joe Farrell has been on and off the market, or for rent. And considering the kinds of numbers we’re talking about ($300K for a week’s rent), who can blame the Farrells? The property was, back in the day, asking nearly $60 million. Now, it’s about to hit the market again, asking $49.95 million. Bragging rights to owning the home once rented by Jay-Z and Beyoncé and once loaned to Justin Bieber? Priceless.

Unlike most $50-million properties, Sandcastle, on Halsey Lane in Bridgehampton, isn’t waterfront. Back in 2009, Farrell said, “I don’t like the ocean because I live here all year. The wind on the beach is bad in the winter.” (He definitely has a point.) But what Sandcastle lacks in water, it makes up for in, well, everything else, basically.

As Farrell told Behind the Hedges last year, “When I was in 10th grade, there was this kid I was friends with, and he had this really cool dad who owned 30 Burger Kings. When the parents were away, we used to go to the house, and they had a room off their bedroom that had an in-ground Jacuzzi with a fireplace. It blew my mind. Coming from a normal, middle-class house, I thought, “Oh my god!” And I was just realizing that we have that setup here.”

For the current 10th graders, there’s a skateboarding half-pipe in the 9,000 square foot basement. If they get bored with that, the kids could play on the golf simulator, or the bowling alley, or go outside and play on the tennis court or the baseball field. Of course there’s also a pool and a pool house that, at 4,000 square feet, is bigger than most people’s actual houses. This is all set on 11.5 acres.

The house is similarly huge, with 17,000 square feet and 15 bedrooms. Particularly nice is the crisp blue and white kitchen—Kristen Farrell is known for her kitchen designs in Farrell-built homes.

Owning this property is a huge undertaking—we’ll be very interested to see who buys it in the end.

For more on Sandcastle and the latest in Hamptons lifestyle and real estate news, step inside BehindtheHedges.com.