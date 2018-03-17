Candice Bergen’s ‘Murphy Brown’ Adds New and Returning Actors to Cast

by SOTH Team

The Murphy Brown reboot’s cast continues to grow. Last month it was announced that Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana) and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg) will join East Hamptonite Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown) in reprising their original roles for the sitcom’s return to CBS for the 2018-2019 broadcast season.

As of March 16, CBS has added some new names to the show’s cast including Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani. McDorman is best known for playing Brian Finch in the Limitless series and Mr. Bruno in Lady Bird. His new role will be as Avery, Murphy’s millennial journalist son who is following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and inherited her competitive spirit and quick wit. Dodani, known for playing Zahid in Atypical, will now play Pat, the director of social media for the news show who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the gang into the 21st century.

Unfortunately, there are some actors who will not be returning to the show’s cast. Robert Pastorelli (Eldin Bernecky) and Pat Corley (Phil, owner of Phil’s Bar) both passed away after the original series’ conclusion, Pastorelli in 2004 and Corley two years later. Charles Kimbrough (Jim Dial) has not signed on to be a series regular as he was in the ‘90s, but producers do hope to include him as a guest star throughout the reboot.

Warner Bros. Television, producers of the original series, will produce the new multi-camera comedy with original creator Diane English serving as writer/executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions banner. Bergen will also be an executive producer. CBS’s 13-episode, series production commitment will be set in modern-day and force the now much older cast to confront current issues such as fake news, social media and a hostile political environment.

The Murphy Brown reboot will return to television this fall, 20 years after the original ended and just in time for its 30th anniversary.