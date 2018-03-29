Celebrate National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day with Dan’s Best

by Dan's Best of the Best

March 29 is known as to many Americans (or the few that keep up with obscure holidays) as National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day. It is a day meant to bring attention to the hard work and dedication of small business owners, and the East End has a wide variety of them.

It would take a novel to acknowledge all of the wonderful local businesses on the Twin Forks, so we’ll highlight a small taste of what the East End has to offer. The selected stores only have one or two locations and are Platinum winners in their Best of the Best categories. Support our local businesses by checking out some of Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best mom and pop stores.

Find more of the East End’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.

Clothing Stores

Shock (115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach) is a women’s clothing store offering fun accessories and cute outfits for daughters, moms and grandmas. A perfect fit is guaranteed for every customer, because the store carries sizes ranging from double zero to triple extra large, an extremely rare offering on the East End. Shock also offers a children’s clothing store and ice cream shop in town at 91 Main Street. 631-288-1772, facebook.com/shockwesthampton

The Beginning Apparel (5768 NY-25A, Wading River) is located at the Shoppes at East Wind and offers its own brand of clothing inspired by the North Fork lifestyle. It offers a wide selection of sweatshirts, tee shirts, hats and pants for women, men, kids and dogs. 631-886-2599, thebeginningapparel.com

Montella Custom Tailor (13 Bellpoprt Lane, Bellport) offers bespoke suits, dress shirts, pants, dresses, blouses and ties. Italian tailor Sebastiano Montella and his highly trained staff perform every step of the custom clothing creation process on the premises. There is also a second location in Wading River. 631-286-2280, montellacustomtailor.com

Antique Stores

Antiques Center Southampton (245 County Road 39, Southampton) offers an impressive variety of American and European antiques, furniture, artwork, lighting, jewelry and vintage clothing. The selection is curated by some of the East End’s most selective and knowledgeable dealers. 631-726-7275, flowersandcompanyantiquescenter.com

Antiques & Old Lace (31935 Main Road, Cutchogue) is jam packed with vintage jewelry, furniture, dishware, books and woodcarvings. With prices ranging from $5 to $15,000, chances are the most frugal bargain hunter and wealthiest antiquing aficionado can both find must-have treasures at the right price. 631-734-6462, facebook.com/pages/Antiques-Old-Lace

Toy Stores

Goldsmith’s Toys & Electronics (128 Main Street, Greenport) offers a unique combination of toys, sporting goods, kites, puzzles and art supplies. Popular characters, such as Grumpy Cat, Smurfette and Pikachu, can be found on display throughout the store along with classic rubber duckies, toy cars and stuffed animals of every sort. 631-477-0466, facebook.com/goldsmithsgreenport

Stevenson’s Toys & Games (69 Jobs Lane, Southampton) is the successor to Lillywhite’s, a sporting goods/toy/bicycle store opened in 1895. After purchasing the space in 2001, the Stevensons breathed fresh life into the classic store, emphasizing a much wider selection of toys and games for ages zero to young at heart. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

Sporting Goods Stores

East End Sporting Goods (11500 Main Road, Mattituck) is about as diverse as a store can be, offering sporting equipment, surfboards, engraved trophies, custom shirts and more. First opening as a small corner store on Love Lane in 1977, it has since moved into the building of the original Mattituck Movie Theatre and grown into a North Fork retail giant. 631-298-4552, eastendsportinggoods.com

Skidmore’s Sports & Styles (9 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays) boasts the most expansive summer collection of beach chairs, pool floats, wet suits, boogie boards and beach umbrellas that the Hamptons has to offer. Since 1970, Skidmore’s has also been a one-stop shop for baseball, football, basketball, lacrosse and soccer equipment. 631-728-0066, facebook.com/Skidmores-Sports-Styles

Surf Shops

Wetter or Not (132 Main Street, Westhampton Beach) is the place to go to find the latest trends in women’s swimwear. The shop offers the latest pieces from top fashion houses, including Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Calvin Klein, and Nautica. 631-288-0682, wetterornot.org

One Love Beach (211 Main Street, Greenport) offers fun products for the whole family, including skateboards, scooters, bicycles, GoPro cameras and ukuleles. The store also stocks apparel and accessories for men and women, including footwear, sunglasses, watches and handcrafted jewelry. 631-333-2064, onelovebeach.com

Bike Shops

Twin Forks Bicycles (121 East Main Street, Riverhead) knows bicycles more than any other business on the East End. The shop offers specialized bikes for every type of rider, helmets, replacement parts and professional bike repair. 631-591-3082, twinforksbicycles.com