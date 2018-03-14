Christie Brinkley Endures the Hamptons Snowstorm

by SOTH Team

Despite word that she’s been spending all her time in New York City these days, supermodel Christie Brinkley was back in the Hamptons this week–and just in time for Tuesday’s nor’easter! Brinkley shared a photo of the snow via Instagram on Tuesday, expressing concern for her old trees, which likely took a beating under the heavy, slushy snow.

She wrote, “Oh No! This heavy snow is taking a toll on my gorgeous old branches!!! I love my trees so ouch! This hurts! Thank goodness the branch is arching over my Rhodes! Spring will still be shocking pink!”

Later in the day, Brinkley shared a shot of daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Cook was a rookie in this year’s issue, which has been out for a bit, but Brinkley said she only just got hold of it. She has, of course, been supporting her daughter’s journey as a first-time model in the magazine that helped Brinkley get on the modeling map.

Alongside the photo of Cook, she wrote: “I FINALLY got my hands on a @si_swimsuit and it fell open to THIS PAGE ! My Baby! Looking like a warm golden sunset! Shine on.”