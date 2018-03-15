CNN Moves Chris Cuomo to Prime Time vs. Hannity and Maddow

by Oliver Peterson

Southampton resident Chris Cuomo is coming to prime time! CNN announced Wednesday that the popular New Day anchor will be making a permanent move to the network’s 9 p.m. time slot with Chris Cuomo Prime Time this spring, facing off against the competition’s partisan heavy hitters—Rachel Maddow on MSNBC and Sean Hannity on Fox News.

The change will also affect former Quiogue homeowner Anderson Cooper, cutting his two-hour show, Anderson Cooper 360, in half. Cooper will now hold the 8–9 p.m. slot instead of 8–10 p.m. According to various reports, Cooper is losing the ratings war against Maddow and Hannity, while Cuomo’s temporary stint doing Chris Cuomo Prime Time, a test run in January, showed promise.

“The show will feature Cuomo’s signature in-depth one-on-one interviews that test politicians and newsmakers on their positions, as well as analyses of news of the day and the latest breaking news,” a CNN spokeswoman said in the network’s announcement Wednesday.

Following the announcement, Cuomo shared some thoughts about the change on his incredibly active Twitter account. Responding to one fan, who warned, “Be mindful of who you invite and their agendas. We’re all into a healthy debate of opinions but don’t be the test-drive for disingenuous spin,” Cuomo tweeted that his show will “test power. Every. Damn. Day.” He also pointed out that his goal is to “talk TO people more and ABOUT them less.”

I hear you. We will test power. Every. Damn. Day. Just like always. Have to talk TO people more and ABOUT them less. Debate with decency. The need is clear. Hopefully we help fill it. #ChrisCuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/csOHfVKknW — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 14, 2018

In an interview with Variety published yesterday, Cuomo shared his hope to offer something different than Hannity and Maddow—a show with less punditry and more balanced news. “They have huge numbers. I have huge respect for their success, and I take nothing away from them,” he told Variety. “But the point is, I don’t know where their partisan fights are getting us.”

In Cuomo’s stead, New Day co-anchor Alisyn Camerota will be joined by John Berman, current co-anchor of CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow. In another tweet yesterday, Cuomo said his soon-to-be-former morning show “will be strong with @JohnBerman and Alisyn and the best production team there is – but life is change.” He added that he welcomes the challenge of “being in the main arena and testing power and pushing for progress.”

Not leaving @NewDay yet, and show will be strong with @JohnBerman and Alisyn and the best production team there is – but life is change. The need and the challenge at night are great…and I love the challenge of being in the main arena and testing power and pushing for progress. https://t.co/UGM0svaYfC — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 14, 2018

Cuomo’s star has continued to rise since leaving ABC News for CNN in 2013. He had previously appeared on Good Morning America and 20/20 for the rival network.