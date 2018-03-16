" /> Cuomo Taking Cynthia Nixon's Possible Run for Governor Seriously

by SOTH Team

Cynthia Nixon, a longtime New York City resident and Montauk regular best known for playing Miranda Hobbs on HBO’s Sex and the City, is reportedly considering a run for governor of New York. The actress and education advocate is no stranger to politics, and has been meeting with members of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s former campaign team to prepare to challenge Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to The New York Times on Friday, Gov. Cuomo is taking this new Democratic primary challenger seriously. The two-term incumbent governor “dismissed her as a second-tier celebrity,” the Times explains, noting that he suggested Nixon is “just a stalking horse for Mayor Bill de Blasio.”

In addition to the insults, Cuomo’s campaign brought in a political heavy hitter in Al Gore at a recent fundraiser—just one of a new series of top-dollar fundraising events. Gore pointed out Cuomo’s environmental record when speaking about the current governor, the Times says.

While Nixon’s publicist, Rebecca Capellan, fell short of confirming the actress’s decision to run, she told The New York Times earlier this month that, “Many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it.” Ms. Capellan addded, “If and when such a decision is made, Cynthia will be sure to make her plans public.”

It looks like it’s wait-and-see time for the moment, but clearly Gov. Cuomo is preparing for the potential battle ahead. It’s not so impossible, these days, to imagine a celebrity winning an election.

Oh, and we’ll just say it: Unlike former Sex in the City cast mate Kim Cattrall, Nixon seems to maintain a fondness for her former costar and fellow Hamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker. The two ran into each other at a shoot for T: The NYTimes Style Magazine at the end of February and Nixon posted a pic on Instagram, captioning it, “Old friends ran into each other at a @tmagazine shoot today…miss you @sarahjessicaparker .”