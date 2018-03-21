Cynthia Nixon Announces Run for New York Governor on Twitter

Cynthia Nixon Announces Run for New York Governor on Twitter
Cynthia Nixon, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
March 21, 2018 by SOTH Team

Montauker Cynthia Nixon, most known for her role as Miranda Hobbs in Sex and the City, has officially joined the race for governor of New York, announcing her candidacy on Twitter this week. Her first campaign video focuses on the sense of pride she has from growing up and raising a family with her wife in New York, and it highlights some of the major problems that the state is facing under its current leadership, including broken subways, mass incarceration and economic inequality. She states in the video, “We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty… How did we let this happen?”

In an effort to set herself apart from politicians who have been “bought and paid for by special interest” groups, her campaign contribution page, linked to the Twitter post, states that she is only looking for support from the American people, not big corporations. If Nixon hopes to become the next governor of New York, she’ll have to defeat incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, which will be a considerable challenge considering his $30 million in campaign cash and 47% lead in a voter poll conducted by Siena College.

Nixon may not be a politician, but she is a fierce political activist, fighting for public school funding, LGBTQ equality, women’s health care and the rights of racial minorities for 17 years. In a January 30 op-ed for CNN, she defended the idea of non-politicians running for office, saying, “Everyday people running means more people of color, more women, more queer people, more first-generation Americans, more allies – more of the people whose voices have been missing for far too long.”

