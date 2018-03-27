Enjoy Dan’s Best Coffee on the East End for National Joe Day

by Dan's Best of the Best

Some holidays have a clear purpose, whether from a religious standpoint like Easter or Hanukkah, or from a retail strategy like Valentine’s Day or National Jewel Day; then there’s National Joe Day. No one knows where it came from or why it exists, but we do know that every March 27, people who hate their names can ask that they be called Joe, Joel, Jody or Joanna instead. For those who already go by one of those names or who love their non-Joe names, celebrate instead with a nice cup of joe.

For some mysterious reason, the indisputable origin of that phrase has been lost, but several theories exist. The first theory originates from the 1914 alcohol ban on U.S. Navy ships enacted by Secretary of the Navy Josephus “Joe” Daniels. As a result of this ban, World War I seamen would have had to resort to black coffee if they wanted a strong drink to take the edge off and began referring to it as a “cup of joe” out of protest.

Many historians believe that the term did not enter the English language until the 1930s as a shorter slang word for “jamoke,” which was an amalgamation of the terms “java” and “mocha.” However, some theorists believe that “cup of joe” actually derives from the term “average joe,” because coffee became the drink of choice for common Americans.

Whatever the origin, a cup of joe is now one of the most beloved beverages in America, with a coffee shop, most likely Starbucks, on almost every street corner. The East End features more than just Starbucks though, with amazing local blends sprinkled all over the Twin Forks, so check out Dan’s 2017 Best of the Best Coffee in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Hamptons

Platinum

Golden Pear (All Hamptons locations)

34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton (Also in Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor & Southampton)

631-329-1600, goldenpearcafe.com

Gold

Tate’s Bake Shop

43 North Sea Road, Southampton

631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com

Silver (tie)

Hampton Coffee Company (All Hamptons locations)

194 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach (Also in Water Mill & Southampton)

631-288-4480, hamptoncoffeecompany.com/locations/westhampton-beach

Silver (tie)

Thunder Island Coffee

Shinnecock Indian Reservation, Southampton

631-204-1110, thunderislandcoffee.com

Bronze

SagTown Coffee

78 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-8696, sagtown.com

North Fork

Platinum

North Fork Roasting Company

55795 Route 25, Southold

631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com

Gold

Hampton Coffee Company

272 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-2862, hamptoncoffeecompany.com/locations/aquebogue

Silver

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Bronze (tie)

D’latte Café

218 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6738, facebook.com/dlattecafe

Bronze (tie)

Sarikopa Organic Coffee and Tea House

226 Riverleigh Avenue, Riverhead

631-591-3444, sarikopa.com