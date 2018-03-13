Peruse Dan’s Best East End Jewelry Stores for National Jewel Day

by Dan's Best of the Best

To all the people who only got flowers and candy (or God forbid, a kitchen appliance) for Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck, because March 13 is National Jewel Day. No cheap or homemade gifts allowed for this holiday, only genuine jewelry will suffice.

The purpose of this holiday is to appreciate the rocks that our culture has worshipped for hundreds of years, including popular gems like emerald, amethyst, onyx and ruby, as well as lesser-known beauties like alexandrite, rutile, jasper and padparadscha. If there was ever a day to show off the expansiveness of one’s jewelry box, it would be today, so wear those jewels proudly.

Of course, there’s always room for more gorgeous jewelry in anyone’s collection, so why not ask that special someone to cough up a diamond or two. (You’re worth it.) Buying bejeweled necklaces, bracelets and rings is customary on National Jewel Day after all, and the smartest place to shop for them would be Dan’s Best of the Best Jewelry Stores on the North Fork and in the Hamptons. Check out the 2017 winners below:

Hamptons

Platinum

London Jewelers

2 Main Street, East Hampton

631-329-3939, londonjewelers.com

Gold

Jill Lynn & Co.

81 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-287-1001, jilllynnandco.com

Silver

Glenn Bradford Fine Jewelry Corp.

10B Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-400-9800, glennbradfordfinejewelry.com

Bronze (tie)

Southampton Jewelry Exchange

801 County Road 39 #13, Southampton

631-259-2100, southamptonjewelryexchange.com

Bronze (tie)

Rose Jewelers

57 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-5757, rosejewelersny.com

North Fork

Platinum

Sea Creations

134 Main Street, Port Jefferson

631-473-8388, seacreations.com

Gold

Jewelry Clinic

633 Old Country Road, Riverhead

631-727-1200, thejewelryclinic.net

