Peruse Dan’s Best East End Jewelry Stores for National Jewel Day

To all the people who only got flowers and candy (or God forbid, a kitchen appliance) for Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck, because March 13 is National Jewel Day. No cheap or homemade gifts allowed for this holiday, only genuine jewelry will suffice.
The purpose of this holiday is to appreciate the rocks that our culture has worshipped for hundreds of years, including popular gems like emerald, amethyst, onyx and ruby, as well as lesser-known beauties like alexandrite, rutile, jasper and padparadscha. If there was ever a day to show off the expansiveness of one’s jewelry box, it would be today, so wear those jewels proudly.
Of course, there’s always room for more gorgeous jewelry in anyone’s collection, so why not ask that special someone to cough up a diamond or two. (You’re worth it.) Buying bejeweled necklaces, bracelets and rings is customary on National Jewel Day after all, and the smartest place to shop for them would be Dan’s Best of the Best Jewelry Stores on the North Fork and in the Hamptons. Check out the 2017 winners below:
Hamptons
Platinum
London Jewelers
2 Main Street, East Hampton
631-329-3939, londonjewelers.com
Gold
Jill Lynn & Co.
81 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-287-1001, jilllynnandco.com
Silver
Glenn Bradford Fine Jewelry Corp.
10B Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-400-9800, glennbradfordfinejewelry.com
Bronze (tie)
Southampton Jewelry Exchange
801 County Road 39 #13, Southampton
631-259-2100, southamptonjewelryexchange.com
Bronze (tie)
Rose Jewelers
57 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-5757, rosejewelersny.com
North Fork
Platinum
Sea Creations
134 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-473-8388, seacreations.com
Gold
Jewelry Clinic
633 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-727-1200, thejewelryclinic.net
