Get a Taste of Dan’s Best Organic Food on the East End this Spring

Today, we take a moment to thank Mother Earth for providing fresh vegetation to our little island and for not punishing us for our collective treatment of her, à la The Happening. March 20, 2018, marks the first day of spring, also known as the Vernal Equinox, and National Agriculture Day, which means there’s no excuse to be a homebody this week. Winter is long gone, so head out to one of the East End’s famous beaches or majestic forests, even if they are covered in snow.

A great way to celebrate local agriculture this spring is by checking out Dan’s Best of the Best Organic Food on the East End. These businesses are the role models for treating the Earth, and their customers, with the utmost care and respect, and their food is pretty delicious too.

North Fork Platinum

The Market (44 Front Street, Greenport) offers a wide range of local, interesting, delicious and environmentally clean products. From organic fresh produce to vitamins, nothing in the entire store contains anything artificial. 631-477-8803, themarketgreenport.com

Hamptons Platinum

Mustard Seed Farm & Café (177 Main Street, Center Moriches) is dedicated to a pesticide-free, holistic approach to working the land for the benefit of the entire community. They host a farmers’ market that is open to local businesses and farmers, and they offer flower arrangement services for events, using flowers cut right from their field. 631-374-5518, morichesmustardseed.com

North Fork Gold

Garden of Eve Farm (4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead) opens on April 1, with 70 varieties of vegetables, 20 types of herbs and 30 different types of flowers. They use no poisonous pesticides or herbicides, instead relying on plants’ natural defense systems and ecological solutions to solve pest problems. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Hamptons Gold

CraftBurger East (440 West Lake Drive, Montauk) is a local fast food restaurant that serves organic burgers, oysters and breakfast food. The lovely outdoor seating gives patrons a chance to soak up some sun while enjoying a delicious meal at a fair price. 631-483-5959, facebook.com/craftburgereast

North Fork Silver

The North Fork Table & Inn (57225 Main Road, Southold) boasts a menu that focuses on seasonally inspired dishes made with locally grown, biodynamic and organic produce, the freshest seafood from the pristine Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound and award winning North Fork artisanal cheese. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

