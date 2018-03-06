Dan’s Papers Joins Bridgehampton Middle School Career Day

by Scoop Team

Dan’s Papers will join Bridgehampton Middle School’s East End Growth Careers Day, representing the communications and media industry and helping students get to know the growth careers right here in their own backyards, on Wednesday, March 14.

This event will offer Bridgehampton Middle School kids an educational, engaging and interactive experience to help them understand the following East End growth industries: agriculture, architecture/engineering, communications/media, healthcare, hospitality and oceanography.

Dan’s Papers, and now DansPapers.com, the iconic mainstay publication of Long Island’s East End for more than 50 years, founded by Dan Rattiner, continues the tradition of being a truly unique editorial offering. With commentary that is timely, whimsical, satirical and real, each week Dan’s Papers and DansPapers.com feature a mix of wit and wisdom that’s like nothing else on the East End.

As we often say, Dan’s Papers is a “Hamptons original,” catering to the needs of locals, residents and visitors to the Hamptons and the North Fork.

“We’re very excited to share with these students the value and fun of journalism in all its many facets,” Senior Web Editor Oliver Peterson, who will present to students on March 14, says. “I got my start at Dan’s Papers and was so pleased to return as Web Editor more than five years ago. This is a great place to work, and my role in particular allows me to mix classic editorial duties with the important technological changes and advancements in our industry,” Peterson continues. “Publishing online, creating videos and using social media are some of the things we do as part of this new digital world. I look forward to talking with the kids about it and, hopefully, getting them some hands-on experiences with what we do.”

Thirty five Bridgehampton Middle School students are participating in the event, organized by CEO Works—a school-business partnership program of career and employment options (CEO)—which plans to offer them a memorable career day, based on small group interaction.

From 8 a.m.–noon Peterson, representing Dan’s, will engage small groups of 6–7 students for about 30 minutes at a time, explaining to them the value of joining the communications/media field. Not only is this positive community outreach, but a future investment in the East End workforce.

The Bridgehampton School District has been awarded the Middle States Accreditation, which helps a school critically review its current performance, set a course for positive change and build the commitment and support necessary for significant and long-term improvement. It is only one of two districts currently granted this significant status.

This event is the second Middle School Career Day. Last year’s took place in June and engaged 26 students in Long Island growth careers.

Dan’s Papers is pleased to be a part of it.