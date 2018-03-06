For Dentist’s Day, Check Out Dan’s Best of the Best East End Dentists

by Dan's Best of the Best

According to a 2012 Wakefield Research study commissioned by the American Association of Orthodontists, over one-third of American adults are unhappy with their smile, and 36% of those closed-mouth smilers believe that they’d have a better social life if they had whiter, straighter teeth. Seeing as March 6 is Dentist’s Day, it’s probably time to do something about those crooked chompers.

Luckily for East Enders, the Hamptons and North Fork have a no shortage of highly trained professionals who have the tools and expertise necessary to give anyone straight teeth that are just as pearly white as Gwyneth Paltrow’s, without needing the $100 Theodent 300 toothpaste that she loves so much.

Check out Dan’s Best of the Best Dentists on the North Fork and in the Hamptons.

Hamptons

Platinum

Beach Dental

195 Montauk Highway, Speonk

631-325-0731, hamptonsbeachdental.com

Gold

Westhampton Dental | Dr. Eric Christensen

45 Montauk Highway, Westhampton

631-288-4422, westhamptondental.com

Silver

Westhampton Center for Dentistry & Facial Aesthetics | Dr. Mauro DiBenedetto

380 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

631-288-3223, maurodibenedettodmd.com

North Fork

Platinum

Bella Smiles | Dr. Sal Lotardo

54 Commerce Drive Suite 1, Riverhead

631-574-3898, bellasmilesnow.com

Gold

Riverhead Dental Associates | Dr. Kevin Sheren

960 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead

631-740-9050, kevinsherendds.com

Silver

Pure Dental

496 County Road 111, Manorville

631-246-4443, puredentalimplants.com

Bronze

Joseph F. Sciotto D.M.D.

1158 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-5478, sciottodental.com

To browse all of Dan’s Best of the Best winners, check out DansBOTB.com.