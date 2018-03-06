For Dentist’s Day, Check Out Dan’s Best of the Best East End Dentists

According to a 2012 Wakefield Research study commissioned by the American Association of Orthodontists, over one-third of American adults are unhappy with their smile, and 36% of those closed-mouth smilers believe that they’d have a better social life if they had whiter, straighter teeth. Seeing as March 6 is Dentist’s Day, it’s probably time to do something about those crooked chompers.
Luckily for East Enders, the Hamptons and North Fork have a no shortage of highly trained professionals who have the tools and expertise necessary to give anyone straight teeth that are just as pearly white as Gwyneth Paltrow’s, without needing the $100 Theodent 300 toothpaste that she loves so much.
Check out Dan’s Best of the Best Dentists on the North Fork and in the Hamptons.
Hamptons
Platinum
Beach Dental
195 Montauk Highway, Speonk
631-325-0731, hamptonsbeachdental.com
Gold
Westhampton Dental | Dr. Eric Christensen
45 Montauk Highway, Westhampton
631-288-4422, westhamptondental.com
Silver
Westhampton Center for Dentistry & Facial Aesthetics | Dr. Mauro DiBenedetto
380 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
631-288-3223, maurodibenedettodmd.com
North Fork
Platinum
Bella Smiles | Dr. Sal Lotardo
54 Commerce Drive Suite 1, Riverhead
631-574-3898, bellasmilesnow.com
Gold
Riverhead Dental Associates | Dr. Kevin Sheren
960 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead
631-740-9050, kevinsherendds.com
Silver
Pure Dental
496 County Road 111, Manorville
631-246-4443, puredentalimplants.com
Bronze
Joseph F. Sciotto D.M.D.
1158 Main Road, Jamesport
631-722-5478, sciottodental.com
