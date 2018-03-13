Get Dinner & Get Artsy at ‘A Night Out with Darlene Charneco’ on Mar 14

by Food & Drink

Nick & Toni’s collaborative art and dinner series with the Golden Eagle Studio continues on Wednesday, March 14, with “A Night Out with Darlene Charneco.” This two-part event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a memory mapping workshop taught by contemporary mixed-media artist Darlene Charneco at Golden Eagle Studio 144, followed by a specially priced two-course dinner at Nick & Toni’s where guests will discuss art with Charneco and each other. Tickets are $75.

During the memory mapping workshop, Charneco will present some of her art and discuss spatial memory, the memory palace technique and new developments in the study of collective memory. Participants will have the opportunity to create unique three-dimensional works of art utilizing paper collage and mixed media as creative mental scaffolding to hold and navigate memories of the favorite places in their lives. After the event, Charneco will construct a composite memory palace art piece using photographs from the workshop, and she will send a downloadable printout of the finished work to each participant.

Charneco’s background involves three-dimensional works that explore the meeting points of real life and virtual life, investigating social networks and the gradual reorganization of information on the web into shareable and intuitively navigable three-dimensional spaces. Inspired by the blurring boundaries between dream and waking activities and the implications of our rapidly increasing interconnectivity, she uses semi-abstract and tactile art to express visions and questions about an evolving accessible collective memory. Through scale-jumps in her Petri Playgrounds series she contemplates how we, our networks, homes and communities may be part of a larger organism’s growth stage.

Charneco currently lives and works in Southampton and Sag Harbor, from where she’s made quite a name for herself. She was awarded the Pollock-Krasner Grant 2017, and her work has been exhibited throughout the United States at numerous galleries including the Katonah Museum, Hunterdon Museum, Islip Art Museum and the Parrish Art Museum. She is featured in the book The Map as Art: Contemporary Artists Explore Cartography by Katherine Harmon, published by Princeton Architectural Press.

“A Night Out with Darlene Charneco” takes place on March 14 from 5:30­­–9:30 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Studio 144 (144 North Main Street, East Hampton). After the class, guests will join her at Nick & Toni’s (136 North Main Street, East Hampton) for discussion and a specially priced two-course dinner. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes the art class, dinner, tax and tip. Each night has a limited number of seats, and spaces must be reserved online at goldeneagleart.com. The series continues next week with Michele Dragonetti on March 21.

To preview some of Charneco’s work, check out her website at darlenecharneco.com.