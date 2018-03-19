East End Arts Executive Director Pat Snyder Decides to Step Down

by Artists & Galleries

After 23 years on staff at East End Arts, Pat Snyder will be stepping down from her position as Executive Director at the end of 2018.

Snyder began her career at EEA in 1995 as the Education Director to the newly formed EEA School and advanced to Executive Director in 2001. In speaking about her time there, Snyder says, “It has been an honor to lead East End Arts over the years. My life has been enriched through my work in ways I never could have anticipated. I’ve learned first-hand about the power of the arts to make a difference and have had the pleasure to meet and work with a multitude of amazing, creative people. As I move forward to my next adventure I will keep those memories close to my heart.”

As Education Director at EEA School, Snyder set the groundwork for a regional School of the Arts by developing the music education program, introducing the visual art instruction and creating a summer camp program. The student body has grown from 45 in 1995 to the current 600 students of all ages.

As Executive Director, Snyder has led EEA to enhanced visibility and substantial growth introducing highly regarded signature programs that benefit individuals and East End communities, including the Teeny Awards, Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival, JumpstART, Winterfest and Music Masters Mentorship Program. She addressed the needs associated with organizational growth by raising over $1.5 million for program development and capital improvements that included the renovation of the EEA Carriage House to provide artist studio space, a recording studio and a studio apartment for visiting artists, and expanded programming at satellite locations on the North and South Forks of Long Island.

Under her leadership, EEA received the 2011 Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders Award, the 2016 Smart Growth Award from Vision Long Island and 2017 Imagine Award for Art & Culture, among others. Snyder was awarded the 2000 Educator of the Year by the Times Review Newspapers, the 2005 Culture Award from the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce. She was named Woman of the Year by the East End Women’s Network in 2007, and she was honored by the Peconic Community School in 2014.

EEA Board President, John McLane says, “Pat Snyder has brought strong creativity and direction to programming and growth at East End Arts and the broader community. Our membership and school offerings have grown, and events like Winterfest, Community Mosaic and Teeny Awards have contributed significantly to our local economy and sense of community. Finding her replacement is a challenge our board has begun undertaking.”