East End Celebrities Lose Out at the 90th Academy Awards

The 90th Academy Awards hosted for the second time by Jimmy Kimmel aired on Sunday, March 4, and East End celebrities left the ceremony empty-handed.

East Hampton director Steven Spielberg’s historical drama The Post was bested by Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water for Best Picture. Meryl Streep, who played late Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in Spielberg’s film, lost Best Lead Actress to Frances McDormand of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

While Three Billboards did win two of the six categories it was nominated for Amagansett’s Carter Burwell didn’t bring home an Oscar for his incredible Original Score. McDormand’s co-stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor, with Rockwell claiming the award.

Disney/Pixar’s Best Animated Feature winning streak continued for the 6th year in a row, with Coco. Unfortunately for Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin, he voiced the main character in Dreamworks’ The Boss Baby.

Coco also stole Best Original Song from Hamptons regular Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman, which is mind-boggling considering how powerful and moving Keala Settle’s “This Is Me” is. No disrespect to Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez’s “Remember Me” though. Logan, Jackman’s final film as the razor-clawed Wolverine, didn’t fare much better, losing Best Adapted Screenplay to the bittersweet gay romance, Call Me by Your Name.

Yance Ford’s Long Island-based documentary Strong Island, which investigates the 1992 murder of his brother William Ford Jr. in Central Islip, forfeited Best Documentary Feature to Icarus, Netflix’s exposé on the state-sanctioned Olympic doping program in Russia.

The night wasn’t a total bust for Hamptonites though, Spielberg received a fun bit of screen time when Kimmel jokingly asked him who he was and if he had any pot on him. Spielberg pulled his jacket close and stared at Kimmel until the host “realized” they were on the air. It was a weird joke that came out of nowhere, but not everything at the Oscars can be about politics. The bizarre moment can be seen below.