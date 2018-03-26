East End Celebrities Take Part in March for Our Lives Protests

by SOTH Team

March for Our Lives demonstrations took place in hundreds of American cities on Saturday, March 24, to demand that politicians reform gun laws. Dozens of celebrities joined the ranks of over a million protesters in New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., where the main march was held. Several East End celebrities even shared their support on Instagram:



Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon joined forces with MTV and the NAACP in support of the March for Our Lives rally on Saturday, March 24. The Tonight Show host helped sponsor a bus so young adults could travel from New York to Washington, D.C. to participate in the demonstration. Fallon also marched, along with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their daughters.

Montauker Julianne Moore brought her whole family to Washington, D.C. to show their support.

Amagansett’s Sir Paul McCartney showed his support for the March for Our Lives cause in New York City. Wearing a shirt that read, “We can end gun violence,” the beloved Beatle told CNN’s Jason Carroll he was there “to support the people,” and that “this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it.” McCartney famously lost fellow Beatle John Lennon to gun violence in 1980.

East Quogue’s Michael J. Fox marched in New York City and managed to sneak a photo of McCartney.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with daughter Mariah, joined the demonstration in NYC and made his defiance of the NRA crystal clear.

Hamptonite Christie Brinkley marched through the streets of New York City, inspired by the students who created the March for Our Lives movement.

Hamptons visitor Amy Schumer gave a powerful speech at the Los Angeles demonstration. She called out the media for branding celebrity activists as “Hollywood liberals” trying to exploit social causes for their own gain, and she redirected that claim at politicians, saying, “We sell half as many tickets, because we’re standing up for what’s right. And you see that politicians? You can make a little less money and be able to look at yourself in the mirror with no blood on your hands.”

Hamptonite Molly Sims took to the streets of Los Angeles to urge politicians to make America safer for her children and kids all across the country.

See photos of the local march held in Sag Harbor in our photo gallery.