East End Kids Events This Week: March 2–6, 2018

by What To Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, March 2–6, 2018.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things to do for adults and kids at Events.DansPapers.com.

PRINTING PRESS

Family Night Workshop: Collagraph Printmaking

When: March 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Create a unique work of art using the collagraph printmaking technique. With items like cardboard, fabric and yarn, families will create a textured surface that will be painted and used to develop prints. Free with museum admission.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

SOUTHAMPTON IDOL

5th Annual Hamptons Got Talent Competition

When: March 2, 7–10 p.m.

Where: Hampton Bays High School, 88 Argonne Road East, Hampton Bays

What: The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau will host their 5th Annual Hamptons Got Talent Competition on Friday. Students in grades 5–12, will showcase their talents in music & dance and compete for prizes. Admission is $10 and all are welcome.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

STRONG ON THE INSIDE

Afternoon at the Movies: Diary of a Wimpy Kid

When: March 3, 1–2:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Join the library for a super fun afternoon for the whole family. Popcorn and drinks will be provided for this free movie screening.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

THE BLUES

Blue-Spotted Salamander Search

When: March 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Join tour guide Andy on this nighttime expedition as he searches for this unique native species. Please bring a flashlight and wear boots, as late winter rains will make the ground soggy. This walk will take place only if there have been heavy rains. $10 for kids 6–12 and $15 for adults.

Contact: 631-537,9735, sofo.org

LIGHT BRIGHT

Lightwire Theater Presents “Moon Mouse”

When: March 6, 10 a.m.­–12:30 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: From the company that brought us The Ugly Duckling, this innovative performance fusing lightwires and dance tells the story of a bullied mouse who finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org