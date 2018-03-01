East End Kids Events This Week: March 2–6, 2018

"Moon Mouse" & Blue-Spotted Salamander
Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, March 2–6, 2018.

PRINTING PRESS
Family Night Workshop: Collagraph Printmaking
When: March 2, 6 p.m.
Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
What: Create a unique work of art using the collagraph printmaking technique. With items like cardboard, fabric and yarn, families will create a textured surface that will be painted and used to develop prints. Free with museum admission.
Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

SOUTHAMPTON IDOL
5th Annual Hamptons Got Talent Competition
When: March 2, 7–10 p.m.
Where: Hampton Bays High School, 88 Argonne Road East, Hampton Bays
What: The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau will host their 5th Annual Hamptons Got Talent Competition on Friday. Students in grades 5–12, will showcase their talents in music & dance and compete for prizes. Admission is $10 and all are welcome.
Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

STRONG ON THE INSIDE
Afternoon at the Movies: Diary of a Wimpy Kid
When: March 3, 1–2:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Join the library for a super fun afternoon for the whole family. Popcorn and drinks will be provided for this free movie screening.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

THE BLUES
Blue-Spotted Salamander Search
When: March 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Join tour guide Andy on this nighttime expedition as he searches for this unique native species. Please bring a flashlight and wear boots, as late winter rains will make the ground soggy. This walk will take place only if there have been heavy rains. $10 for kids 6–12 and $15 for adults.
Contact: 631-537,9735, sofo.org

LIGHT BRIGHT
Lightwire Theater Presents “Moon Mouse”
When: March 6, 10 a.m.­–12:30 p.m.
Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
What: From the company that brought us The Ugly Duckling, this innovative performance fusing lightwires and dance tells the story of a bullied mouse who finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime.
Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

