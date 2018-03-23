East End Kids Events This Week: March 23–27, 2018

by What To Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, March 23–27, 2018.

Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at Events.DansPapers.com.

NOTHIN’ BUT NET

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

When: March 23, 6–10 p.m.

Where: Southampton Youth Services, 1370A Majors Path, Southampton

What: This event is open to all students in grades 5–12. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams in the middle and high school brackets. Register at the door 6–6:45 p.m. Tournament begins at 7 p.m. $30 per team.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

STAR-CROSSED LOVERS

Romeo and Juliet

When: March 23, 24, 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: This edgy and contemporary interpretation features a cast of 21 actors ranging from young high school students to veteran Actor’s Equity professionals, all coming together on a stage back-lit by trippy projections and drenched in the post-punk score, to re-tell a story that we think we know so well. May not be suitable for younger audiences or people with epilepsy. Tickets $25, students $10.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

LET’S GET CREATIVE

Open Studio for Families

When: March 24, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Take a tour of the galleries and create art through hands-on activities. Each month features different art materials and techniques inspired by the works on view. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Free with museum admission.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

GIRLS WILL BE BOYS

The Breadwinner

When: March 25, 1 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Presented with Hamptons International Film Festival, The Breadwinner tells the story of Parvana, an 11-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan. When her father is wrongfully arrested, Parvana disguises herself as a boy and ultimately risks her life to discover if he is still alive. PG-13. Free.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

TALES FOR CHICOS Y CHICAS

Bilingual Story Time

When: March 27, 10:15–11 a.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Join in the fun of this unique and educational storytime where children and caregivers can enjoy stories read aloud in both English and Spanish while learning conversational words and phrases in both languages. Birth to 5 Years. Free.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org