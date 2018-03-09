East End Kids Events This Week: March 9–13, 2018

by What To Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, March 9–13, 2018.

NEXT GEN ARTISTS

Teen Art Show Reception

When: March 9, 5–7 p.m.

Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead

What: Artwork of students in grades 9-12 from the surrounding schools will be on display at the Overton Gallery. Free.

Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

HOME ON THE RANGE

Life on the Farm: Meet the Oxen

When: March 10, 10 a.m.

Where: Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: Participants will work with our resident team of oxen, where they’ll practice the proper techniques to put on a halter, groom the team and take care of these fantastic animals. Tickets $10.

Contact: 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

SEAFOOD CHAINS

Feeding Time at the Museum: Who Eats Who?

When: March 10, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Help tour guide Xylia feed the turtles, salamanders, frogs and fish that call SoFo their home and learn all about how she keeps the animals happy and healthy. Intended for ages 9–12. Registration is $10.

Contact: 631-537-9735, sofo.org

TALE AS OLD AS TIME

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

When: March 11, 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton

What: Long ago in a small French kingdom, a disguised enchantress transforms a selfish prince into a hideous beast. The Disney musical stage adaptation includes all the beloved inanimate objects and the iconic Alan Menken/Howard Ashman score. Tickets $15–$28.

Contact: 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

OPPOSITES ATTRACT

Magnetic Building Club

When: March 13, 3:30–4:15 p.m.

Where: Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue

What: Build, play and learn with new magnetic construction sets and the Dinosaur Construct and Play set. Children will be grouped by age and given age appropriate sets to build with.

Contact: 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org