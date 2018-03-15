East End Kids Events This Week: March 16–21, 2018

by What To Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, March 16–21, 2018.

LUCK OF THE IRISH SETTER

ARF’s Lucky in Love Adoption Event

When: March 16, 4–8 p.m.

Where: ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott

What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons with an after-hours adoption event and vaccine clinic. Bring the family and pets to ARF for raffles, giveaways, a photo booth and pet adoptions. Admission is free, but microchipping, rabies shots and adoption fees apply.

Contact: 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

MOVIE PREBOOTS

Afternoon at the Movies: “A Wrinkle in Time” (2003)

When: March 17, 2–4 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Watch the 2003 movie, have popcorn and drinks and chat about the new 2018 movie, which is in theaters now. Free. Register in advance by phone.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

BEAUTY AND THE BRUNCH

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Brunch/Theater Package

When: March 18, 12 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Restaurant, 295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

What: Brunch will be served at Edgewater, followed by the 2 p.m. performance of Beauty and the Beast at Southampton Cultural Center. Registration is $56 for adults and $43 for children and students under 21; includes brunch, gratuity and ticket to the show.

Contact: 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

NOT LOST BUT FOUND

Scavenger Hunt

When: March 18, 1–4 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: The library will be holding a scavenger hunt for high school students. Pick up the list of required items in the Young Adults Room at 1 p.m. and try to find everything by 4 p.m. The winner will receive a prize. Free, but online or in-person registration is required.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

BOARD MEETING

Visionary Board for Teens

When: March 21, 5 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach

What: Middle and high school students are invited to participate in a discussion on goal-setting and self-development. The talk will culminate with a guided meditation, bullet journaling session and vision board creation.

Contact: 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net