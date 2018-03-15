East End Kids Events This Week: March 16–21, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, March 16–21, 2018.
Visit our online events calendar to find even more things for adults and kids to do, at Events.DansPapers.com.
LUCK OF THE IRISH SETTER
ARF’s Lucky in Love Adoption Event
When: March 16, 4–8 p.m.
Where: ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott
What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons with an after-hours adoption event and vaccine clinic. Bring the family and pets to ARF for raffles, giveaways, a photo booth and pet adoptions. Admission is free, but microchipping, rabies shots and adoption fees apply.
Contact: 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org
MOVIE PREBOOTS
Afternoon at the Movies: “A Wrinkle in Time” (2003)
When: March 17, 2–4 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Watch the 2003 movie, have popcorn and drinks and chat about the new 2018 movie, which is in theaters now. Free. Register in advance by phone.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
BEAUTY AND THE BRUNCH
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Brunch/Theater Package
When: March 18, 12 p.m.
Where: Edgewater Restaurant, 295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
What: Brunch will be served at Edgewater, followed by the 2 p.m. performance of Beauty and the Beast at Southampton Cultural Center. Registration is $56 for adults and $43 for children and students under 21; includes brunch, gratuity and ticket to the show.
Contact: 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
NOT LOST BUT FOUND
Scavenger Hunt
When: March 18, 1–4 p.m.
Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton
What: The library will be holding a scavenger hunt for high school students. Pick up the list of required items in the Young Adults Room at 1 p.m. and try to find everything by 4 p.m. The winner will receive a prize. Free, but online or in-person registration is required.
Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
BOARD MEETING
Visionary Board for Teens
When: March 21, 5 p.m.
Where: Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach
What: Middle and high school students are invited to participate in a discussion on goal-setting and self-development. The talk will culminate with a guided meditation, bullet journaling session and vision board creation.
Contact: 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net