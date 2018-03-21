Easter 2018 Dining Guide for the Hamptons and North Fork

by Food & Drink

Easter is the most important and oldest festival on the Christian calendar and is observed annually on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the northern spring equinox. The Bible, perhaps unsurprisingly, makes no reference to Easter bunnies—that tradition apparently came to America with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s—or eggs.

Though it’s important to note that rabbits have ancient roots as symbols of fertility and eggs are an ancient symbol of new life. A good storyteller, as humans are wont to be, could certainly draw a line between rabbits, eggs, resurrection and everlasting life. Like any good festival, Easter is also meant to bring people together. And after weeks of observing Lent, why not feast—with friends and family—in celebration of Easter?

Easter comes early this year so not many East End restaurants will have opened for the season come April 1. Here are a few of the best that are in operation.

Celebrate with family and friends at Baron’s Cove. Enjoy a continental breakfast in the tavern from 7:30–11 a.m. or dine in the restaurant with a special prix fixe brunch menu from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Hop on over to the lawn before, or after, brunch for a fun traditional children’s Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Enjoy fun lawn games and a special visit from the Easter Bunny himself. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100, baronscove.com

The Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant is pulling out all the stops for Easter Sunday. The special prix fixe starts at 6:30 p.m. with more than 30 small plates to choose from, including lamb chops, crab bisque, duck meatball steam buns, petite fillet mignon and root vegetable pierogi. To top it all off, there’s no corkage fee all night! 2622 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660, bridgehamptoninn.com

Jedediah Hawkins Inn, Restaurant and Speakeasy will be serving an à la carte menu from 11:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. with brunch and lunch options as well as a kids menu and special Easter treats. Stay at the Inn, recipient of a Forbes Travel Guide Recommendation Award, for a two-night Easter Weekend and receive à late checkout on Sunday and a $75 dining credit toward your Easter lunch. See the menu options online. 400 South Jamesport Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-2900, jedediahhawkinsinn.com

The Montauk Yacht Club on Star Island Road in Montauk has just re-opened for the season and will offer special Easter dining. Call 631-668-3100 for details. montaukyachtclub.com

Nick & Toni’s will be celebrating Easter Sunday with à la carte specials available for brunch and dinner service. Easter brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and dinner service will begin at 6 p.m. The regular à la carte menu will also be available. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Mirabelle Tavern will be serving a special three-course prix fixe menu on Easter Sunday from 3–8 p.m. for $69 per adult and $29 for children ten-and-under, plus tax and gratuity. Also on offer Sunday is a grand buffet from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. There will be a special visit from the Easter Bunny between 11 a.m.–2 p.m. for $52 per person for adults and half-price for children 10-and-under. Reservations are recommended. 150 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Art of Eating is offering a special catering menu in celebration of Passover, which begins at sunset Friday, March 30. Orders must be placed 72-hours in advance. A full menu is available online. 264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-267-2411, hamptonsartofeating.com