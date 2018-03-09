Take a First Look at the 2018 Summer Camps on the East End

by Summer Camp Showcase

What are you doing this summer? If you said, “packing the kids off to summer camp and enjoying a glass (or two) of rosé poolside,” then you’re on the right page. If you need help choosing the camp, keep reading.

In addition to all the great events on their main stage, Bay Street Theater offers up a special Spring Camp from April 2–6. In this camp, students will receive instruction in acting, singing, dance and musical theater history in addition to working together with a teaching artist to create and perform their very own musical, My Life: The Musical! In addition to developing ideas for an original script, students will learn standard songs and choreography that culminate in a presentation on the Bay Street Theater Mainstage on Friday for family and friends. For more information call 631-725-0818 or visit baystreet.org.

UK Elite Soccer is the premier provider of youth soccer training camps throughout the country and will be spending another summer on the East End. You’ll find a UK Elite camp in Sag Harbor and East Hampton with camps in July and August. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to relax and have fun with a soccer ball, or to prepare yourself for a competitive Fall soccer season, UK Elites internationally qualified staff will be able to provide it all. Time to put some Elite in your feet! Join at ukelite.com.

Spend this summer learning and loving the world of horses at Jimenez Jumpers. Beginners learn the basics of horse care and riding, while intermediate and advanced riders increase their skills in riding and horsemanship. Hampton Classic horse showing opportunities are available to campers. 849 Hayground Road, Bridgehampton. 239-207-1664, jimenezjumpers.com

Kids can learn to sail at Sail Montauk’s summer sailing camp. Safety first: Each boat is limited to 4-5 students with a certified instructor. Classes meet dockside each morning at the Montauk Yacht Club, where briefing and dockside instructions take place before on the water sailing and hands on participation. Once comfortable handling their boats, students will fine tune their skills with racing and games. For more info and to sign up, visit sailmontauk.com.

Southampton Camp and Club (SCC) offers an extraordinary day camp program, supplemented by a fantastic range of age-appropriate activities to appeal to every camper. The program provides a unique blend of athletics, aquatics and creative and performing arts in a safe, warm, nurturing and fun environment. In partnership with Cliff Drysdale Tennis, SCC provides members and campers with the best possible tennis experience. With an internationally qualified team of coaches, each session is specifically tailored to the abilities of the player and focuses on building skills and improving their play. From private lessons to clinics, the quality of instruction and the experience you receive is second to none. And with daily round-trip transportation (Westhampton-Bridgehampton), healthy snacks and lunch included in tuition, SCC offers the perfect program for every camper. Call 631-488-4700 or visit southamptoncc.com for more information.

Family owned and operated since 1969, Sandy Hollow Day Camp has become synonymous with fun-filled summer days. Their exceptional swim curriculum is a National American Red Cross program, which provides differentiated swim instruction for all campers. Campers also participate in daily arts and craft experiences that encourage creativity, self-expression and skill development. Campers aged 6–13 will benefit from daily tennis lessons in a small group setting. All the fun starts at sandyhollowdaycamp.com.

Celebrating its 16th season, Hamptons Baseball Camp (HBC) offers a fun, positive environment for children to learn and improve their skills while just playing. HBC’s camps are learning environments for children of all experience levels, ages 5 to 13. They emphasize player development, sportsmanship and teamwork in a safe, fun and positive environment. HBC was voted Dan’s Best of the Best Summer Camp in 2016 and 2017. 36 Nowedonah Avenue, Water Mill. 631-907-2566, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

At their East Hampton campus, Summer Camp @Ross’s unique program offers campers ages 6–14 the opportunity to follow their passions and focus on creative activities, scientific investigation and sports. Campers choose a Morning Major and Afternoon Minor for each session from a wide range of topics, personalizing their camp experience with activities that they love and want to explore further under the guidance of specialists and experienced counselors.

The Bridgehampton campus is the primary location for the Early Childhood programming for campers ages 0–6, including Music and Movement, Creative Explorations, and Sports Explorations. Early Childhood campers are led by expert instructors who provide the best care for young participants.

At Summer Term @Ross, learning and fun go hand in hand! This summer you can gain a competitive edge, increase your test scores, immerse yourself in a new language, learn new skills, train with renowned tennis professionals, or conduct hands-on research in engineering, design, or marine science. For more info on any or all of these Ross School camps call 631-907-5555 or email summercamp@ross.org.